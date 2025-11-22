Brazil Supreme Court Orders Bolsonaro Arrest Over Escape Plot

Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered the preemptive arrest of former President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday, November 22, with Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruling that the 70 year old politician was preparing to flee the country days before he was due to begin his 27 year prison sentence for leading an attempted coup.

Bolsonaro was taken from his home, where he had been under house arrest, to the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia early Saturday morning. Justice de Moraes stated in his ruling that Bolsonaro’s ankle monitor, which he has worn since July 18 after being deemed a flight risk, was violated at 12:08 a.m. on Saturday.

The judge wrote that the information confirms the former president’s intent to break the ankle monitoring to ensure his escape would be successful, adding this would be made easier by confusion from a demonstration organised by his son. De Moraes noted that Bolsonaro might flee to a nearby embassy to request asylum, pointing out that other coup defendants and allies had already left Brazil to evade imprisonment.

The Supreme Court panel that convicted and sentenced Bolsonaro by a 4 to 1 vote in September will vote on the arrest order during an extraordinary session on Monday. De Moraes stressed that the arrest should be carried out with all respect to the dignity of former President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, without the use of handcuffs and without any media exposure.

Bolsonaro’s aide Andriely Cirino confirmed the arrest took place around 6 a.m., only hours after the judge issued the decision. She said the former president was taken from his residence in the upscale Jardim Botanico neighbourhood to the Federal Police headquarters.

Justice de Moraes also referenced a video posted by Bolsonaro’s son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, encouraging supporters to gather outside his father’s home. The judge said the video stimulates disrespect to the constitutional text, to the judicial decision and to democratic institutions, demonstrating there are no limits for the criminal organisation in its attempt to create chaos and conflict in the country.

De Moraes added that Brazil’s democracy has reached sufficient maturity to steer away and prosecute pathetic illegal initiatives to defend the criminal organisation responsible for the coup attempt.

Supporters who insist Bolsonaro is being politically persecuted are expected to rally outside the Federal Police headquarters. Sostenes Cavalcante, leader of Bolsonaro’s party in the lower house, released a video declaring the former president innocent and accusing de Moraes of psychopathy at the highest level.

Former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro wrote on Instagram that they will not give up on their nation, adding that she believes in God’s justice while human justice can no longer hold.

Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro’s former press adviser and lawyer, called the arrest a terrible stain on the institutions, claiming the ankle monitor was functioning normally hours after the alleged violation. He said Bolsonaro had simply had dinner with relatives before going to bed around 10 p.m., insisting none of his sons were present.

Bolsonaro’s brother Renato Bolsonaro also criticised the arrest in an Instagram video, questioning whether Brazilians can no longer gather to cry out for justice or pray for their president.

The former president was convicted in September over his bid to prevent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking power following the 2022 election. Prosecutors said the coup plot included plans to kill Lula and to encourage an insurrection in early 2023. Bolsonaro was also found guilty of leading an armed criminal organisation and attempting the violent abolition of democratic rule of law. He denies any wrongdoing.