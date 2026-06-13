Brazil Open Sixth Title Bid Against Morocco

Brazil begin their pursuit of a sixth World Cup title today against Morocco in New Jersey, with coach Carlo Ancelotti warning his side they cannot afford to slip.

Winners of five World Cups, Brazil open Group C at MetLife Stadium against a Morocco team that reached the last four in 2022. Ancelotti, the first foreign coach to lead Brazil, said his players must be sharper at both ends. “we have to defend better and attack better, otherwise we will be in trouble,” he said. He described Morocco as a strong, well organised side packed with players who shine in Europe.

Ancelotti called them African champions, a label that is still contested. Morocco hold the crown through a ruling tied to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal, who reports say won the match on the pitch before the decision went the other way. Senegal has disputed it, and the matter remains unsettled.

Brazil carry their own weight of expectation. They have not won the World Cup since 2002, their longest wait since the first of their titles, and have gone out in the last eight at four of the past five tournaments. Neymar misses today’s game with a calf injury but stays with the squad for later rounds.

The two teams have met once before at a World Cup, a 3-0 Brazil win at France 1998, though Morocco beat them in a friendly in 2023. Brazil closed their preparations with victories over Panama and Egypt. Scotland and Haiti complete Group C.

Kickoff is set for 22:00 GMT at a sold out MetLife Stadium, the first real measure of whether Ancelotti’s reshaped side can carry the favourites’ tag through a tricky opener.