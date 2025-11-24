BRABUS Unveils Ultra Luxury Cabriolet Concept Specifications

German luxury tuner BRABUS has released detailed specifications for proposed convertible variants of its 800 horsepower G-Class supercars, describing ambitious plans to create limited edition open top models with advanced engineering features.

The company outlined plans for two models: the BRABUS 800 CABRIO and BRABUS XL 800 CABRIO, each limited to 50 units and based on the current Mercedes-AMG (Advanced Mercedes Group) G 63 of the W 465 series. Both would feature a specially developed four door, open top body designed using computer-aided design (CAD) and simulation technologies.

According to the specifications, the convertible body would achieve torsional rigidity matching the closed base vehicle through high strength steel construction. The proposed soft top mechanism comprises more than 500 specially developed components and would operate electrically in 20 seconds. An integrated carbon fiber roof bow in the front section represents what BRABUS describes as a world first for maintaining stable roof contour and optimized sound deadening.

Both proposed models would be powered by a BRABUS 800 four liter, eight cylinder twin turbo engine producing 588 kilowatts or 800 horsepower at 6,400 revolutions per minute (rpm), with maximum torque of 1,000 Newton meters available between 3,800 and 4,400 rpm. Power would transfer through a SPEEDSHIFT Twin Clutch Transmission (TCT) nine speed transmission to all four wheels.

The standard BRABUS 800 CABRIO variant would feature 24 inch BRABUS Monoblock ZM “PLATINUM EDITION” wheels with high performance tires and height adjustable threaded springs. This configuration would reportedly accelerate from standstill to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.0 seconds, with top speed electronically limited to 240 kilometers per hour or 150 miles per hour.

The XL 800 CABRIO variant would incorporate portal axles providing 47.9 centimeters of ground clearance. This off road focused version would run on 22 inch Monoblock Z-HD “PLATINUM EDITION” wheels with all terrain tires sized 325/55 R 22. The XL variant would reportedly reach 100 kilometers per hour in 4.6 seconds with top speed limited to 210 kilometers per hour.

Both models would feature BRABUS WIDESTAR widebody styling with exposed structure carbon fiber components. The standard version would showcase black exposed carbon elements, while the XL variant would combine “Pale Brown” bodywork with exposed carbon wheel arch extensions measuring 210 centimeters in total width.

The proposed interiors would feature BRABUS Masterpiece appointments with precision quilted leather, heated head restraints with neck level heating systems, and exposed structure carbon trim throughout. The standard model would use “Oxford Sand” and “Cairos Brown” leather combinations, while the XL version would feature color coordinated red tone upholstery matching its portal axle chassis.

Additional features would include LED entrance lights integrated into fenders, BRABUS “Easy Entry” hinges allowing rear doors to open 90 degrees, and a stainless steel sports exhaust system with actively controlled butterfly valves. The exhaust would feature four tailpipes with exposed carbon surrounds and integrated red lighting synchronized with entrance lights.

Testing protocols outlined in the specifications include a shaker test with peak loads up to 7g simulating more than 100,000 kilometers of driving, plus mandatory rollover safety testing. The proposed soft top would undergo more than ten hours of rain testing in climate chambers prior to delivery.

The BRABUS 800 CABRIO specifications list a price of 761,500 euros as export price in Germany excluding 19 percent value added tax (VAT). The BRABUS XL 800 CABRIO would be priced at 887,600 euros under the same terms. Both models would be built to order with extensive customization options available.

BRABUS, headquartered in Bottrop, Germany, has operated for nearly five decades specializing in high performance Mercedes vehicles. The company’s existing portfolio includes the BRABUS XLP pickup trucks and various supercar models based on Mercedes-AMG platforms.

The convertible specifications indicate fuel consumption of 14.8 liters per 100 kilometers for the standard CABRIO and 20.1 liters per 100 kilometers for the XL variant, with combined carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of 337 grams per kilometer and 456 grams per kilometer respectively. Both would meet Euro 6d-ISC-FCM emissions standards with efficiency class G ratings.

Note: These specifications describe proposed models. Prospective buyers should contact BRABUS directly to confirm production status and availability.