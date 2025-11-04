BRABUS Unveils Limited Edition Luxury Motorcycle With KTM

BRABUS has launched its most powerful luxury motorcycle to date, partnering with Austrian manufacturer KTM to produce just 100 units of the BRABUS 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION worldwide. The announcement marks the latest evolution in the German tuning company’s expansion beyond automotive customization into high-performance motorcycles.

The new model succeeds the BRABUS 1300 R and builds upon the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO platform. Engineers equipped the bike with a 1,350 cubic centimeter LC8 V-Twin engine generating 140 kilowatts (190 horsepower) and 145 Newton-meters of torque. BRABUS representatives describe the machine as a “Luxury Hyper Naked bike” that combines raw performance with premium craftsmanship.

Distinguished by its “Midnight Veil” paint finish and exposed carbon fiber bodywork, the motorcycle features BRABUS’s signature “Black and Bold” design philosophy. The company applied its WIDESTAR styling package, which includes carbon fiber side spoilers, fuel tank fairing, front fender, and belly pan. All carbon components undergo a complex prepreg manufacturing process before receiving a high-gloss finish.

The interior workshop at BRABUS handcrafted each seat using a combination of BRABUS Masterpiece leather and Dinamica microfiber, with embossed logos completing the upholstery. The raised tail section prominently displays 17-inch BRABUS Monoblock II EVO “PLATINUM EDITION” forged wheels, manufactured through advanced CNC machining technology. Front wheels measure 3.5 inches by 17 inches, while rear wheels span 6 inches by 17 inches.

Performance features include Brembo’s HYPURE Four-Piston Monoblock brake system with 320-millimeter wave discs at the front and a 240-millimeter disc at the rear. The suspension system uses WP (White Power) APEX Semi-Active Technology with electronically controlled magnetic valves, allowing riders to adjust damping from comfort-oriented to track-ready settings at the press of a button.

Riders can select from five dedicated modes to match various conditions and preferences. STREET mode delivers full power with traction control and limited front wheel lift for daily riding. SPORT mode sharpens throttle response for aggressive riding on dry pavement. RAIN mode reduces power delivery and maximizes traction control for wet conditions. PERFORMANCE and TRACK modes offer advanced customization for experienced riders, including adjustable parameters for throttle response and damping.

A color TFT (Thin Film Transistor) display provides access to all settings and modes, showing a special BRABUS animation during startup. The motorcycle’s dual-pipe exhaust system integrates underneath the carbon fiber undertray, creating what the company describes as a “thrilling soundscape” that matches its aggressive styling.

Each purchase includes premium accessories: a custom indoor cover, a BRABUS exhibition carpet, a leather cover, and a carbon fiber key storage box. The suggested retail price in Germany stands at 41,933 euros before the country’s 19 percent value-added tax.

BRABUS, traditionally known for customizing Mercedes-Benz vehicles, has expanded its portfolio to include motorcycles through its collaboration with KTM, one of Europe’s leading motorcycle manufacturers. The limited production run of 100 units positions the 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION as a collector’s item in the luxury motorcycle segment.

The company states that every styling detail references its supercar division, maintaining design consistency across its product range. The LED headlight configuration draws inspiration from BRABUS signature stripes, creating a distinctive daytime running light pattern that the brand says delivers an immediate visual impact.

This release follows the success of the BRABUS 1300 R series and its limited editions, continuing the partnership between the Bottrop-based tuning specialist and the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer.