BRABUS Unveils Limited Edition 900 Horsepower Super SUV

German automotive tuning company BRABUS has launched the 900 ROCKET EDITION, a high-performance luxury vehicle based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63, with only 30 units planned for worldwide production.

The limited production super sports utility vehicle features a specially engineered 4.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering 662 kilowatts or 900 horsepower alongside maximum torque of 1,250 newton meters. Despite weighing 2,640 kilograms, the vehicle accelerates from standstill to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.7 seconds, with top speed electronically limited to 240 kilometers per hour.

BRABUS developed the powerplant through displacement expansion and forced induction enhancement. Engineers enlarged cylinder bores to 84 millimeters and installed forged pistons achieving an 8.6:1 compression ratio. A precision machined crankshaft extends stroke to exactly 100 millimeters, working with forged connecting rods to increase displacement from the standard 3,982 cubic centimeters to 4,407 cubic centimeters.

Two high-performance turbochargers with enlarged compressor units and reinforced axial bearings generate maximum boost pressure of 1.4 bar. The system includes two BRABUS BoostXtra valves producing distinctive blow-off sounds during load changes. The complete exhaust system features 75-millimeter downpipes, metal catalytic converters and specialized particulate filters.

The stainless steel high-performance exhaust system distinguishes itself visually with side-exit twin tailpipes positioned ahead of rear wheels on both sides. Exposed carbon surrounds frame the pipes, incorporating red launch ambience lighting and ROCKET badging. Valve-control technology enables drivers to select between powerful V8 sound in Sport mode or quieter Coming Home mode.

Peak output reaches 662 kilowatts at 6,200 revolutions per minute. Maximum torque becomes available from 2,900 revolutions per minute, though electronic limiting restricts torque to 1,050 newton meters during everyday driving to protect drivetrain components. The company conducted extensive dynamometer and road testing to optimize performance output and durability.

BRABUS designed an exclusive widebody conversion for this model, producing all components in high-gloss sealed exposed carbon fiber. The front features a redesigned fascia with large air intakes, integrated front spoiler and the signature BRABUS power dome hood. A newly designed illuminated carbon fiber grille frame highlights the illuminated BRABUS front emblem.

Wide fenders with additional carbon fiber elements and integrated LED illuminated running boards define the side profile. Intricately designed elements behind front and rear wheel arches add visual highlights. The rear showcases a new carbon fiber wing and exclusive carbon fiber trim element incorporating a red illuminated BRABUS logo.

Specially developed 24-inch high-end alloy wheels feature the legendary BRABUS Monoblock II three-spoke design with exposed carbon Aero Blades. Front wheels measure 10Jx24 while rear wheels measure 12Jx24, fitted with high-performance tires sized 295/30 ZR 24 and 355/25 ZR 24 respectively.

The BRABUS Masterpiece interior receives meticulous handcrafting in black leather. Seat surfaces, inner door panels and passenger and luggage area floors feature precise quilting in BRABUS Shell design, individualized with embossed Double-B logos. Black seat surfaces incorporate pinpoint precision perforation supporting integrated seat climate control.

The Signature Black variant features black piping matching the leather design. The Stealth Gray specification incorporates striking red contrast piping throughout the interior on center console, control elements, air vents, speaker grilles, door trim accents and selected steering wheel sections. Outer seat sections and headliner receive Dinamica microfiber upholstery in the Stealth Gray model.

Both vehicles showcase sporty exposed carbon fiber elements including trim panels on dashboard, door panels and center console. The Signature Black model finishes air vents and numerous cockpit details in Shadow Gray. BRABUS developed new carbon paddle shifters with integrated rev indicators featuring LEDs that display engine speed progression in real time, changing from green to yellow to red indicating optimal shift points.

Carbon pedal pads and matching footrest complete the sporty interior. Entry panels featuring illuminated BRABUS logos synchronized with ambient lighting appear on all four doors. Special Easy Entry hinges extend door opening angles to 90 degrees for improved rear seat access.

Every vehicle includes an exclusive BRABUS Weekender travel bag handcrafted from finest leather, quilted and perforated in BRABUS Shell design. The bag matches interior color and craftsmanship, complementing the handcrafted BRABUS key cover.

The BRABUS 900 ROCKET EDITION launches in two exclusive variants: Signature Black and Stealth Gray. The vehicle carries an export price in Germany of 569,900 euros excluding 19 percent value-added tax.

Combined fuel consumption measures 16.3 liters per 100 kilometers. Weighted carbon dioxide emissions reach 370.6 grams per kilometer. The vehicle meets Euro 6d-ISC-FCM emission standards and receives efficiency class G rating.

BRABUS, headquartered in Bottrop, Germany, specializes in high-performance modifications for Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The company operates an in-house high-tech engine facility and partners with MOTUL for high-performance lubricants. The 900 ROCKET EDITION represents the latest addition to the BRABUS Rocket product program combining track-ready supercar performance with luxury SUV practicality.