BRABUS Unveils 900 Horsepower Bentley Based Hybrid Supercars

German luxury tuner BRABUS has launched two 900 horsepower hybrid supercars based on Bentley Continental GT models, marking the company’s first Bentley collaboration in nearly 50 years.

The BRABUS 900 SUPERBLACK Coupe and BRABUS 900 Cabriolet combine a modified 4.0 liter twin turbo V8 engine with Bentley’s hybrid system to deliver 662 kW total output and 1,100 Nm of torque. This powertrain configuration accelerates both vehicles from rest to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds. The coupe variant achieves a top speed of 335 km/h while the cabriolet reaches 285 km/h.

BRABUS engineers upgraded the combustion engine from its stock 441 kW to 522 kW at 6,100 rpm by installing two high performance turbochargers and a carbon fiber airbox. The modifications increased maximum torque from 800 Nm to 900 Nm available between 2,500 and 5,000 rpm. According to the company, Bentley’s standard 140 kW electric motor completes the hybrid drivetrain with lubricants supplied by technology partner MOTUL.

The exterior receives comprehensive carbon fiber body components including a redesigned front fascia that optimizes airflow to radiators and brakes. Exposed carbon spoilers at the rear complement a carbon diffuser showcasing four titanium tailpipes from the BRABUS stainless steel exhaust system. The cars sit on specially developed Monoblock ZM Platinum Edition 22 inch forged wheels with 275/35 ZR 22 tires at the front and 315/30 ZR 22 tires at the rear.

Interior customization options include premium leathers and microfibers in unlimited color combinations with various quilting patterns and perforations. The BRABUS 900 SUPERBLACK features all black leather upholstery while the cabriolet shown uses Nocturne Brown leather. Both interiors incorporate the signature BRABUS Shell design with Double B logos on seats, floor sections and luggage compartments. Carbon fiber elements appear throughout the dashboard and center console alongside anodized aluminum pedals and illuminated entry panels.

The lowering system reduces ride height by approximately 20 millimeters without compromising comfort while enhancing handling and stability at high speeds. All carbon fiber components can be ordered in either high gloss or matte finishes.

Pricing starts at 489,200 euros for the BRABUS 900 SUPERBLACK Coupe and 538,800 euros for the Cabriolet, excluding 19 percent German VAT. The vehicles meet Euro 6d ISC FCM emissions standards with combined fuel economy rated at 10.6 liters per 100 km and weighted CO2 emissions of 241 grams per kilometer. Electric only range reaches 80 km in both combined and city driving conditions.

BRABUS has expanded its product portfolio beyond Mercedes Benz since 2022, now incorporating Bentley models into its luxury performance offerings. The company operates from its headquarters in Bottrop, Germany where it maintains in house upholstery facilities for bespoke interior work.