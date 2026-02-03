BRABUS Documentary Series Debuts on Prime Video February 26

German luxury car manufacturer BRABUS will debut its first documentary reality series on Prime Video on February 26, 2026, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the high-end supercar world and the family-owned company’s operations. The six-part series titled “BRABUS: One Second Wow” will launch simultaneously in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

The docu-reality series combines corporate documentary intensity with lifestyle reality narrative dynamics, following Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Constantin Buschmann and his partner Mili Umicevic, the company’s Creative Director, as they navigate the challenges of leading a global luxury brand while balancing professional demands and personal life. Production took place across multiple international locations including Los Angeles, Milan, Cannes, Dubai, and the company’s headquarters in Bottrop, Germany.

Constantin Buschmann, who succeeded his late father Bodo Buschmann as CEO, continues the family legacy at the company founded in 1977. The series captures the intense pressure of running a business employing over 500 people across more than 100 countries, alongside the glamour of international events and celebrity clientele from Beverly Hills to Milan.

According to the official trailer released on February 3, 2026, Buschmann faces significant pressure throughout production. The CEO stated that balancing corporate responsibilities with allowing cameras unprecedented access to both professional operations and private moments presented unique challenges for the family business.

Mili Umicevic explained that her creative work begins where ideas have yet to take shape, spanning exclusive fashion collections to vehicles unveiled at major events like the BRABUS Signature Night. She indicated the series reveals the hard reality behind the glamour, including moments when work-life balance repeatedly transforms into work-work balance.

The production is led by i&u Studios, a LEONINE Studios company, with Christian Meinberger serving as producer and Philip Grabow as executive producer. Martina Hänsel, known for “Star Kitchen” and “Born for This,” directed the series. LEONINE Studios sold the documentary to Amazon’s Prime Video and is marketing it to additional territories.

The series showcases the technical team led by Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Jörn Gander working on innovative projects in Germany across land and sea vehicles. Production culminates with the annual BRABUS Signature Night, an industry flagship event where the brand unveils its next collection before over 1,000 guests including Very Important Person (VIP) clients, celebrities and international media.

BRABUS has developed high-end supercars, motorcycles, boats and exclusive design products since its founding nearly five decades ago. The company’s signature mission centers on delivering the “One Second Wow” effect through state-of-the-art technology, meticulous attention to detail, and exclusive use of premium materials for tailor-made customization.

Christian Meinberger, producer of the series and Chief Digital Officer of LEONINE Studios, described the production as opening doors to one of the most fascinating German luxury brands for the first time. He emphasized the hybrid narrative approach combining brand-driven documentary depth with personality-driven lifestyle series immediacy as groundbreaking.

Meinberger stated that no established German legacy brand with international appeal has previously granted such comprehensive access. He highlighted that the family-owned company BRABUS, with its fascinating products, strong personalities, and five decades of international success, possesses everything required to inspire wide audiences.

The series addresses professional and personal questions about what it takes to lead a global luxury brand. Topics include the strain of maintaining international operations, the price of success, and whether business demands become overwhelming. The production reveals personal sacrifices, courage, crises, and team spirit as major deadlines approach.

BRABUS experienced significant social media growth in recent years, prompting the decision to expand community engagement through documentary format. The company characterizes the series as honestly and unfiltered, inviting automotive enthusiasts, design fans and lifestyle audiences to join the journey across locations worldwide.

The documentary features cameo appearances from select BRABUS celebrity clients and business partners from Europe and the United States. Constantin Buschmann dedicated the series to his father, to whom he credits everything in building the family business into a global luxury brand.

The title “One Second Wow” directly references the mission statement defining all BRABUS products and services. The company focuses on innovation through nearly five decades of experience to enable maximum individualization for clients seeking luxury mobility solutions across supercars, boats, motorcycles and lifestyle products.

Prime Video’s acquisition represents BRABUS expanding its reach beyond traditional automotive enthusiasts to broader entertainment audiences interested in high-quality character-driven premium documentary series. The February 26 premiere coincides with the 140th anniversary year of the automobile.