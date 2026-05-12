Boy, 7, Dies After Bouncy Castle Blown Airborne

A seven-year-old boy died on Saturday, May 9, after a sudden gust of wind launched a bouncy castle into the air at a youth football tournament in Hamme, Belgium, hurling him into a fence with fatal force.

Jean Kylian Essombe sustained critical injuries at the scene and was rushed first to AZ Sint-Blasius hospital before being transferred to UZ Gent medical facility. He died hours later despite the efforts of medical staff. Three other children were also injured and taken to hospital.

Jean had attended the Youth Cup tournament in Hamme to support his older brother Louis, who was playing for Wambeek-Ternat’s under-10 team. Earlier that same day, Jean had competed in a younger age group tournament for the same club.

Authorities in East Flanders opened an investigation into the incident, with officials examining whether the inflatable had been adequately secured and whether relevant safety regulations had been observed.

KFC Wambeek-Ternat, a club of approximately 600 players, cancelled all weekend fixtures as a tribute and pledged ongoing support to the families, coaches, and teammates affected. Club chairman Jos Donvil said of Jean’s brother: “His brother, who also plays with us, has lost his playmate.”

Neighbouring club FCV Dender EH Jeugd offered condolences to Jean’s family, teammates, and everyone connected to KFC Wambeek-Ternat, describing him as a young player from their shared football community.

The club remembered Jean, known affectionately as Jeanke, as a talented player with a constant smile and an enthusiasm that touched everyone around him.