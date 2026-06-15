Boxing Workshop Draws 40 Coaches from Ghana Regions and Togo

A nutrition and physiotherapy workshop organized by Boxing Is Love and Wisdom Boxing Gym on Sunday drew 40 coaches from three Ghanaian regions and Togo to the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event, branded Fuel For Fight, covered both theory and practical sessions across two disciplines. Julius Sammah, a registered nutritionist, walked participants through the science of sports dieting, explaining how the body converts food into energy, the role of micro and macro nutrients in physical development, and the importance of rest and hydration to performance. Amanda Monzorrath Trevino Garcia, a coach from Mexico who holds an International Boxing Association coaching licence, led the physiotherapy session, running interactive drills and demonstrating which exercises target specific muscle groups.

Sarah Lotus Asare, an executive member of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), archaeologist, author, and administrator at Wisdom Boxing Gym, opened the programme with a presentation on Ghana’s boxing heritage. Dr. Ofori Asare, the gym’s founder and national boxing coach, followed with a lecture on the gym’s achievements and the need to adopt science-based, internationally accepted methods in Ghanaian boxing development.

Spencer Lee Boya, chief executive of Boxing Is Love, gave participants background on the organisation and outlined plans to supply boxing gyms across Ghana with education, equipment, and performance support resources.

The workshop drew endorsement from senior officials across Ghana’s sports governance. Hon. Nii Lante Bannerman attended on behalf of the Ghana Olympic Committee president. The President and First Vice President of the GBF were also present. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Director General of the National Sports Authority, commended Wisdom Boxing Gym for taking the initiative and praised participants for their willingness to build knowledge in sports science. Ampofo Ankrah has previously pledged to push for more resources to be directed toward amateur boxing in Ghana.

Ghana Boxing Authority presidential aspirants Ivan Bruce Cudjoe and Rabbon Dodoo attended to express support. Both thanked Boxing Is Love and promised to organise more workshops of a similar nature if elected.

Coaches attended from the Northern, Volta, and Eastern regions of Ghana, as well as from Togo. Participants said the sessions had given them new knowledge they intended to apply at their clubs.