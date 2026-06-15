Boxing Is Love Puts Boxraw Ring in Jamestown’s Wisdom Gym

UK charity Boxing Is Love this week delivered a Boxraw ring and five punching bags to Jamestown’s Wisdom Boxing Gym, backing a refurbishment of one of Accra’s oldest boxing clubs.

The equipment, supplied through the British boxing brand Boxraw, forms part of a wider renovation of the gym’s physical structure at Ardebenkpo in Jamestown. The partnership also includes educational programmes for disadvantaged young people in the community, combining boxing training with life skills development and pathways into employment.

Spencer Lee Boya, Boxing Is Love’s chief executive, visited the gym with members of his team to oversee renovation work carried out by the boxers and assistant coaches themselves. He said the organisation’s aim is to support young people with potential who lack resources, with Boxraw contributing equipment, nutrition support, academic programming, and wellness resources to the effort.

The gym’s credentials make it a significant choice. Wisdom Boxing Gym was founded in September 1993, and its most celebrated product, Samuel Takyi, won Ghana’s first Olympic boxing medal in 29 years when he took featherweight bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games under Dr. Ofori Asare’s coaching. Takyi continues to train at the club. Abdul Wahid Omar, who represented Ghana at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and has won multiple Commonwealth Games medals, also came through the gym. Other alumni include Patrick Allotey, Theophilus Allotey, Haruna Mohammed, Emmanuel Quaye, Tony Danso, and the Samir brothers. Nana Adjei Clinton and Joseph Antwi have been among the more recent performers to emerge.

Dr. Ofori Asare, the gym’s founder and head trainer, praised Boxing Is Love for the support and urged other gyms and coaches across Ghana to keep working. He has established a Wall of Fame at the facility to document the gym’s history for visitors and Ghanaians alike. Dr. Asare also serves on the executive board of the Ghana Boxing Federation.

Sarah Lotus Asare, the gym’s administrator, said she would ensure the new equipment is properly maintained. She named Attoh Quarshie, Akotoku Academy, Black Panthers, and Charles Quartey gym among the Greater Accra clubs that would also benefit from the wider initiative.

Boxing Is Love had also announced a coaches’ workshop for 50 boxing coaches at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, according to the organisation.