Boxing Champion Stripped of Title After Domestic Violence Arrest Warrant

Gervonta Davis is no longer a boxing world champion after the World Boxing Association stripped him of his lightweight title following the issuance of an arrest warrant tied to an alleged domestic violence incident in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The American boxer has been removed from his status as active champion and reclassified as Champion in Recess after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest on January 14, 2026. The decision effectively vacates the title as the boxing organization assesses next steps, which could include ordering a fight between top contenders to crown a new champion.

The arrest warrant stems from allegations made by Courtney Rossel, identified in court filings as Davis’s former girlfriend. She accused the undefeated boxer of assaulting her during an incident at Tootsie’s strip club in Miami on October 27, 2025. The charges listed in the warrant include battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping.

Miami Gardens Police Department issued the warrant and is working with United States Marshals Service to locate Davis. Law enforcement officials have stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the boxer, who has not been taken into custody as of January 20, 2026.

Widely regarded as one of boxing’s most explosive stars, Davis holds an undefeated professional record of 30 wins, zero losses, and one draw, with 28 victories coming by knockout. He has held multiple world titles across different weight classes including super featherweight and lightweight divisions.

The World Boxing Association stated that further action regarding the lightweight division will be determined as the case progresses. The organization’s decision to place Davis in Champion in Recess status means he retains some connection to the title but cannot defend it while legal proceedings unfold.

Davis last fought on March 1, 2025, when he battled Lamont Roach to a majority draw at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. That result preserved his unbeaten record but represented his first fight that did not end in victory since turning professional in 2013.

The alleged incident occurred nearly three months before the arrest warrant was issued, raising questions about the investigation timeline. According to court documents, Rossel reported that Davis grabbed her by the jaw and throat, dragged her by her hair, and attempted to force her into a vehicle against her will during the October altercation.

This marks the second time Davis has faced legal trouble related to domestic violence allegations. In 2020, he was charged with simple battery domestic violence in Coral Gables, Florida, though those charges were eventually dropped. He also pleaded guilty in 2023 to four counts of leaving the scene of a traffic collision involving injuries following a 2020 hit and run incident in Baltimore.

The WBA’s action reflects growing pressure on boxing organizations to address conduct issues among titleholders. Major sanctioning bodies have increasingly moved to strip or suspend champions facing serious criminal charges, particularly those involving violence against women.

Davis’s promoter and management team have not issued public statements regarding the arrest warrant or title stripping. His social media accounts have remained active, though he has not directly addressed the allegations or legal situation.