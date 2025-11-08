Boxing Authorities Sanction Three Officials Over Unauthorized Nigeria Bout

The Ghana Boxing Interim Management Committee (GBIMC) has concluded disciplinary proceedings against three licensees following their unauthorized participation in a boxing event in Lagos, Nigeria on October 1, 2025.

Boxer Elvis Ahorgah, popularly known as Soldier Boxer, trainer Daniel Ayiquaye, and matchmaker Daniel Donkor were sanctioned for breaching Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) regulations by participating in the Nigerian event without proper clearance. The GBIMC handed down the penalties after completing its investigation into the matter.

Ahorgah, a licensed Ghanaian boxer with a professional record of 15 wins, 4 losses and no draws, renounced his GBA license and fought under the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) without obtaining formal authorization from Ghanaian boxing authorities. His trainer and matchmaker, both GBA licensees, actively supported the bout despite lacking official approval.

The committee issued multiple invitations for Ahorgah to appear before it, but the boxer failed to attend any of the scheduled hearings. The GBIMC judged his conduct to be unpatriotic and in direct violation of GBA Rules and the Ethical Code of Conduct.

As a result of the findings, the GBIMC withdrew Ahorgah’s license, imposed an indefinite suspension from professional boxing in Ghana, and levied a fine of 5,000 Ghana cedis. The sanctions effectively bar him from participating in any professional boxing activities within the country until further notice.

Trainer Daniel Ayiquaye and matchmaker Daniel Donkor, who admitted to errors in judgment during the proceedings, received lighter sanctions. Ayiquaye was suspended for two months and fined 1,000 cedis, while Donkor received a three-month suspension and a fine of 1,000 cedis.

The GBIMC stipulated that both officials must pay their fines within two months. Failure to settle the financial penalties within the deadline will result in an extension of their suspensions, reinforcing the committee’s commitment to maintaining strict discipline within Ghanaian boxing.

The committee chairman has directed that these sanctions be widely publicized, including notification to international boxing bodies such as the World Boxing Organization, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation, and World Boxing Association. The move aims to reinforce discipline and uphold the integrity of Ghanaian boxing on the global stage.

Ahorgah previously fought for the Commonwealth Super Middleweight title in February 2025 at Wembley Arena in London, where he faced undefeated British champion Callum Simpson. The Ghanaian boxer was aiming to become the fourth Ghanaian to win the Commonwealth title, following Joshua Okine, Kofi Jantuah, and Ossie Duran.

The sanctions highlight the importance boxing authorities place on proper licensing and clearance procedures when fighters compete internationally. Ghanaian boxers seeking to fight abroad under foreign jurisdictions must obtain clearance from the GBA to maintain their standing with local boxing authorities.

The case serves as a warning to other boxing professionals about the consequences of participating in unauthorized events or renouncing licenses without following proper procedures. The GBIMC emphasized that protecting the integrity of the sport and ensuring compliance with established regulations remain top priorities.