Boxers Powers and Banku Headline La Farmacia Grand Opening

Popular Ghanaian boxers Ayitey Powers and Bukom Banku will appear as special guests at the grand opening of La Farmacia Lounge, a new sports bar and entertainment venue in Mamprobi near Korle Gonno, Accra.

The much anticipated launch takes place on Friday, 7 November 2025, bringing together established performers and emerging talent for what organizers describe as a major entertainment event in the coastal community.

DJ Willie from Onua FM headlines the lineup of disc jockeys and performers scheduled for the opening night. Other acts include DJ Laxtik, MC Pato, King Jerry, Nii Funny, Pappilon Blood, Mr. Day, Moustache, Don Dely, Natty Lee, Naughty Dansoman Boys, Jah Blu and JMS Supa. Organizers plan to showcase several underground artists alongside the established names.

Ayitey Powers, whose full name is Michael Ayitey Okine, enjoyed a professional boxing career spanning 17 years from 2000 to 2017. He recorded 22 wins, including 18 by knockout, alongside 25 losses and one draw across 48 bouts. The former cruiserweight champion became one of Ghana’s most recognizable boxing personalities.

Bukom Banku, born Braimah Kamoko, gained fame for his flamboyant personality and ring achievements. The two boxers share a storied rivalry dating back to their December 2015 bout in Kumasi, where Banku knocked out Powers in the fifth round after dominating the opening exchanges.

Their relationship has provided entertainment both inside and outside the ring. In one memorable 2024 incident captured on video, the pair engaged in what observers described as a fierce English language battle at the Bukom Boxing Arena, trading verbal jabs about their command of the language.

La Farmacia positions itself as a comprehensive entertainment destination. The venue offers DStv for live sports viewing, alongside facilities for snooker and ludo games. Management promotes the location as suitable for relaxation after work, social gatherings, birthday celebrations and other special occasions.

The establishment serves assorted drinks and food in an atmosphere designed for socializing. Its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean allows patrons to enjoy coastal breezes while engaging in recreational activities or watching sporting events.

Mamprobi lies in the Accra Metropolitan district, situated south of Lartebiokorshie, northeast of Old Dansoman and north of Chorkor. The area forms part of Greater Accra’s densely populated coastal corridor, with strong cultural connections to boxing and entertainment.

La Farmacia previously hosted a snooker tournament in September 2025 marking Founder’s Day, demonstrating the venue’s commitment to community engagement through sporting activities. That competition brought together players from six Accra communities including Mamprobi, Dansoman, Jamestown, Korle Gonno, Kaneshie and Chorkor.

The grand opening represents another step in establishing La Farmacia as a significant entertainment hub within the local community. With its combination of sports viewing, games, live performances and coastal ambiance, the venue aims to attract diverse crowds seeking leisure options in the Mamprobi area.

Ayitey Powers has remained active in boxing promotion despite retiring from competitive fighting. His involvement in events continues to draw attention from fans who followed his career and appreciate his contributions to Ghanaian boxing entertainment.