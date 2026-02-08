Bournemouth Sign Ghanaian Prospect Denzil Decardi-Nelson from Levels FC

AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of 16-year-old left-footed winger Denzil Decardi-Nelson from Levels FC following a successful trial and scholarship offer, the Premier League club confirmed this week.

The English-born player of Ghanaian heritage will join Bournemouth’s academy system, where he will receive structured coaching to develop his abilities at a crucial stage of his career. Decardi-Nelson impressed coaches during his trial period with pace, technical skill and creativity on the left flank.

Phil Antwi, Bournemouth’s Head of Emerging Talent and First Team Recruitment, played a central role in securing the transfer. Antwi has previously worked with Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Reading Football Club in talent identification roles.

The club official emphasized Bournemouth’s commitment to developing young players with high potential. Decardi-Nelson is expected to begin training with his new academy teammates immediately as he works toward progressing through the youth pathway into professional football.

The signing reflects Bournemouth’s continued focus on identifying and nurturing emerging talent from diverse backgrounds. The club has established a reputation for developing young players through its academy structure, with several graduates advancing to the first team in recent seasons.

Bournemouth currently compete in the Premier League and maintain an active youth development program across multiple age groups. The academy provides training facilities and coaching resources designed to prepare players for professional careers.

Decardi-Nelson joins a growing group of youngsters within the club’s youth system aiming to reach the senior level. The transfer represents a significant step in the teenager’s development as he transitions from grassroots football to an elite academy environment.