Bournemouth Reject 50 Million Pound Offers for Ghana’s Semenyo

Bournemouth have turned down 50 million pound bids from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo at the start of the transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

The 25 year old Ghana international has agreed to a new contract with the Cherries that includes a pay rise and a confidential release clause, allowing his agent to discuss potential moves with other clubs without making the figure public.

Semenyo’s form this season has been exceptional, with only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland outscoring him in the Premier League. The forward has netted six goals and provided three assists in nine games so far this campaign.

Bournemouth are confident that if Semenyo continues his outstanding performances, he could command a significantly higher fee next summer, ensuring both the club and the player benefit financially from any eventual transfer.

Despite interest from top Premier League sides, Semenyo appears committed to the plan of leaving on Bournemouth’s terms rather than being rushed into a move during the current window.

The rejection of substantial bids from Manchester United and Tottenham demonstrates Bournemouth’s determination to retain their star player and maximize his transfer value. Both clubs are reportedly seeking attacking reinforcements and had identified the Ghanaian as a key target.

Semenyo’s performances have made him one of the most sought after forwards in English football, raising his profile significantly since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023.