Botswana Draws US$1.9bn Dubai Deal as Diamond Revenues Shrink

A Dubai company will finance an entire $1.9 billion city in Botswana, the country’s largest ever foreign investment, as diamond revenues fail to sustain government spending.

The project, called New Botswana City, will cover 124,000 square meters and include a trade and exhibition center, office towers, retail space, residential units and five hotels. Construction on the Botswana World Trade Center, the development’s main anchor, has already started. Albaddad, the Dubai contractor leading the scheme, will supply all the financing.

Botswana Development Corporation (BDC), the state owned investment agency managing the deal, is contributing land and holds an initial 5 percent stake it plans to grow to 26 percent over time.

BDC managing director Oteng Keabetswe called the country “a safe haven” for global capital, pointing to its absence of exchange controls and a record of political stability as conditions that distinguish it from higher-risk African markets.

The urgency behind the deal is fiscal. Diamonds account for roughly 80 percent of Botswana’s exports and about a quarter of its economic output. A sustained fall in prices, cooling demand from China and rising competition from lab grown stones have tightened public finances and contributed to a downgrade of the country’s sovereign credit rating.

The deal also reflects a wider push by Gulf investors across Africa. Emirati companies hold mining positions in Ghana, Ethiopia, Mali and Zambia, and logistics firms DP World and AD Ports have extended their reach across Central and West Africa as Gulf states pursue access to minerals and trade corridors.

Botswana is separately in talks with the UAE and Oman to secure financing for a larger stake in De Beers, the world’s biggest diamond producer. The country already owns 15 percent of De Beers. President Duma Boko has confirmed Gulf partners are among those being considered for any expanded holding.

The $1.9 billion commitment, made entirely without government funds, signals a shift in how African governments with strained budgets are approaching infrastructure finance. Gulf capital is increasingly stepping into the space that domestic revenues can no longer fill.