Botswana Courts UAE and Oman for Landmark De Beers Stake Acquisition

Botswana is pursuing support from the United Arab Emirates and Oman as it weighs what could become one of the most consequential transactions in global diamond history: acquiring a enlarged stake in De Beers, the century-old mining house that has fundamentally shaped the country’s economic trajectory since independence.

President Duma Boko confirmed discussions with both Gulf nations as his government explores options to participate in the sale of De Beers, which Anglo American is divesting as part of a broader strategic overhaul. The mining giant is selling its 85% holding in the diamond group after successfully defending against a $49 billion takeover attempt by rival BHP last year, pivoting instead toward copper and iron ore to position itself for the global energy transition.

For Botswana, the opportunity arrives at a delicate moment. Diamonds still account for roughly 80% of the country’s export earnings and about a quarter of its gross domestic product. Yet falling demand from China, the rapid expansion of lab-grown diamonds, and trade uncertainty have depressed natural diamond prices, squeezing export revenues and slowing economic growth. Earlier this year, S&P Global Ratings downgraded Botswana’s credit outlook, citing weaker diamond revenues and mounting fiscal pressures.

The government believes that increasing its ownership beyond the current 15% stake would grant Gaborone greater influence over how Botswana’s diamonds are priced, marketed and sold internationally. Botswana’s existing partnership with De Beers has long been cited as one of Africa’s most successful resource-sharing arrangements, helping transform one of the world’s poorest countries at independence into an upper-middle-income economy. But recent strains have exposed the risks of reliance on a single commodity.

An analyst speaking to The High Street Business noted that Botswana’s overture to Gulf capitals reflects a broader pattern of deepening Middle Eastern engagement in African mining and natural resources. Both the UAE and Oman have expanded their continental footprint through sovereign wealth funds, infrastructure projects and mining ventures, offering deep capital pools that Botswana would struggle to mobilise on its own.

Boko has previously disclosed that Botswana held discussions with an Omani sovereign wealth fund regarding potential financing for a controlling stake in De Beers. The government has also reportedly engaged neighbouring Angola and Namibia in talks aimed at strengthening regional leverage over the diamond industry.

De Beers remains one of the world’s most recognisable diamond brands despite the industry’s recent headwinds. The company operates some of the richest diamond mines globally, the majority located in Botswana, and continues to play a central role in diamond marketing and distribution. Whether Botswana can secure Gulf backing for a deal of this magnitude will depend on convincing investors that natural diamonds can withstand competitive pressures from lab-grown stones and volatile demand from traditional markets like China. The outcome of these negotiations will carry implications not only for Botswana’s fiscal health but also for how resource-dependent African nations navigate an era of shifting global commodity dynamics.