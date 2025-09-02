BOST Energies Ordered to Generate Profit and Pay Dividends by 2025

The Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Company (BOST Energies) has been directed to turn profitable and declare dividends to the state by the end of 2025, as Ghana’s asset regulator demands improved performance from loss-making state enterprises.

The directive came during BOST’s Annual General Meeting in Accra, where the State Interests and Governance Authority reminded company leadership of their obligations to demonstrate measurable operational and financial improvements.

SIGA Director-General Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte said the company’s 2025 performance contract required clear progress in cost optimization, revenue generation, and asset maximization. He emphasized that accountability extended beyond regulatory oversight to serving the Ghanaian public.

“The board and management must demonstrate accountability. Every decision must be justified by its contribution to national development and value creation,” Prof. Kpessa-Whyte stated.

The intervention reflects broader government pressure on state-owned enterprises to strengthen their balance sheets amid tight fiscal conditions. Many SOEs have struggled with losses, debt accumulation, and governance weaknesses, prompting reform calls to reduce their burden on state resources.

Energy and Green Transition Minister John Jinapor praised BOST’s recent operational improvements but urged more ambitious targets. He called for the company to position itself as a major petroleum downstream supplier while accelerating investments aligned with Ghana’s energy transition agenda.

“By integrating sustainability into its core business, BOST can lead the way in building a cleaner and more resilient energy future for Ghana,” Jinapor said, noting expectations that SOEs support the National Energy Transition Framework.

Board Chairman Prof. Saint Kuttu reaffirmed the company’s commitment to guaranteeing Ghana’s strategic petroleum reserves and providing reliable storage and transportation infrastructure. He highlighted ongoing efforts to rehabilitate aging facilities, expand digitalization, and strengthen board-level governance.

The AGM approved the company’s rebranding from BOST to BOST Energies, signaling a strategic shift toward sustainable energy operations. The new identity reflects government transition policies while maintaining traditional petroleum functions.

BOST, established to manage Ghana’s strategic petroleum reserves, has faced financial challenges in recent years but is working to rebuild its position as a reliable energy sector player.