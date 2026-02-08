BOST Energies Aligns Operations with Climate Goals Under Government Sustainability Push

Government is intensifying collaboration with critical energy sector players to meet climate targets and unlock carbon market participation, as BOST Energies commits to decarbonising its petroleum infrastructure operations.

The alignment emerged during strategic talks between Mr Seidu Issifu, Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, and management of BOST Energies at a stakeholder engagement in Accra.

Discussions centred on integrating climate-smart technologies into the state-owned petroleum logistics company’s operations while maintaining its mandate to secure national fuel reserves.

Mr Issifu emphasised that institutions managing Ghana’s energy infrastructure must reconcile security of supply with environmental obligations as the country pursues binding climate commitments.

“BOST plays a vital role in maintaining fuel reserves and ensuring national energy security, but that role must increasingly be delivered in a way that reduces emissions and safeguards the environment,” the Minister stated.

He encouraged the company to pursue innovative pathways supporting emissions reduction, strengthened safety protocols and minimised environmental pollution, adding that inter-ministerial and technical working groups would prove essential to achieving these objectives.

The Minister highlighted emerging opportunities within global carbon markets, particularly under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, which Ghana has ratified.

He explained that participation in international carbon trading mechanisms could enable revenue mobilisation while advancing sustainable development priorities.

As part of broader mitigation strategies, Mr Issifu stressed the importance of accelerating electric vehicle adoption across Ghana, describing it as a critical pathway to lowering transport sector emissions and generating value within carbon credit markets.

Madam Adwoa Serwaa Bondzie, Deputy Managing Director of BOST Energies, said the engagement reinforced the company’s determination to reduce its carbon footprint without compromising operational efficiency.

She briefed the Minister on ongoing initiatives aimed at improving environmental performance and deepening collaboration with public institutions.

According to Madam Bondzie, BOST Energies is positioning itself to contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s climate adaptation and mitigation agenda by aligning projects with national policies and sustainability targets.

She reaffirmed the company’s readiness to work closely with the Office of the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability on policy alignment, capacity building and technical support to advance shared climate objectives.

Both parties agreed that sustained inter-agency collaboration would prove critical to building a resilient and environmentally sustainable energy sector capable of supporting Ghana’s long-term development goals.

The engagement concluded with a shared commitment to ensuring that energy security, climate resilience and economic development advance together, while safeguarding environmental integrity for future generations.

BOST Energies, which rebranded from Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited in August 2025, manages Ghana’s strategic petroleum reserves and operates a network of depots and pipelines ensuring nationwide fuel distribution.

The company’s rebrand signalled alignment with Ghana’s National Energy Transition Framework, with government challenging it to integrate sustainability into core operations while achieving profitability.

Mr Issifu, who was appointed Ghana’s first Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability by President John Dramani Mahama, has been advocating climate-proofing of major government programmes including the 24-hour economy policy and Big Push infrastructure initiative.

He recently represented Ghana at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, where he called for increased climate finance and technology transfer to support developing countries’ climate commitments.