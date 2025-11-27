Bosomtwe Rural Bank Posts 80% Profit Growth

Bosomtwe Rural Bank PLC has recorded a profit before tax of approximately GH¢12 million for the 2024 financial year, representing a 79.70% increase from GH¢6.73 million in 2023. The bank announced the results at its 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at St George’s Catholic Church auditorium in Kuntanase, Ashanti Region.

Board Chairman Benjamin Osei Boateng Esq. attributed the strong performance to improved revenues from operations and prudent management of expenditure by the Board, Management and staff. Shareholders are set to receive dividend payments of GH¢0.04 per share, delivering a 20% return on the current share price of GH¢0.20.

The bank’s stated capital grew by 36.74%, rising from GH¢3.97 million in 2023 to approximately GH¢5.4 million in 2024. Shareholders’ funds increased by 54.24%, climbing from around GH¢12.5 million to approximately GH¢19.26 million. The growth resulted from the bank’s exceptional profit and vigorous sales of ordinary shares.

The 2024 financial year presented mixed economic conditions for Ghana. The economy witnessed gradual recovery from previous fiscal challenges, supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility programme and prudent monetary policies by the Bank of Ghana (BoG). While inflation began to decline and the exchange rate showed signs of stability, elevated interest rates and tight liquidity conditions continued to affect businesses and households.

Total deposits surged by 58.41% from GH¢187.65 million to GH¢297.26 million. Investments jumped 78.23% to GH¢239.01 million, while advances increased by 17.52% to GH¢50.69 million. Total assets expanded by 66.39% to reach GH¢343.03 million.

Leonard Maasang, Kumasi Manager of ARB Apex Bank PLC, delivered an address on behalf of Managing Director Alex Kwasi Awuah, congratulating the bank’s stakeholders on their performance. He commended the Board for strategic leadership and Management for operational efficiency, noting that the results demonstrate Bosomtwe Rural Bank is becoming a model of growth through prudence and innovation. “Your performance is not only a source of pride for your shareholders but also an encouragement to the entire rural banking sector,” he stated.

Maasang advised the bank to deepen its adoption of digital tools, including agency banking, mobile banking platforms and the GhanaPay solutions. He emphasized that digital transformation involves building convenience and trust. ARB Apex Bank continues to invest in shared digital infrastructure for Rural and Community Banks (RCBs), and he urged Bosomtwe Rural Bank to leverage these platforms to reach more customers, especially youth and informal sector workers who increasingly prefer mobile banking services.

The bank spent GH¢163,500 on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes during 2024. Supported projects included initiatives for local government, Ghana Education Service (GES), Ghana Police Service, government health facilities and Farmers’ Day celebrations. The Board Chairman stressed that the bank remains socially responsible and will continue supporting community development projects.

Chief Executive Officer Francis Agyei Bekoe affirmed that Bosomtwe Rural Bank stands as a pillar of financial resilience and community empowerment. He said the bank’s performance reflects prudent management and the unwavering trust customers and stakeholders place in the institution. “We are poised to make significant strides in expanding our digital banking platforms, deepening financial inclusion, and supporting local enterprises, especially in underserved areas,” Bekoe stated.

The CEO said his team remains energized by the opportunities ahead. Their strategic focus will remain anchored on enhancing customer experience, strengthening the risk management framework, and investing in staff capacity development to improve profitability.

The bank has also outlined plans to sign up new shareholders and encourage existing ones to invest more into stated capital. This strategy aims to accelerate growth, expand operations and enhance profitability for shareholders.