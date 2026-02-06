Borussia Dortmund Launches First African Academy in Ghana Tomorrow

Ghana’s youth football landscape is poised for transformation with the official launch Saturday of the BVB International Academy Ghana, the first African outpost of Germany’s Borussia Dortmund football club.

The historic launch, scheduled for Saturday, February 7, 2026, has received an endorsement from the Minister of Sports and Recreation, who has praised the academy’s model and linked it to a broader government push for higher standards in sports development.

The launch will be a daylong affair, beginning with an Official Launch and Breakfast Reception at Kwae Terrace in Accra at 8:00 AM. This will be followed by a BVB Experience Camp, a youth clinic led by Florian Ingwersen, Head of Football Academy, and Michael Rutten, Head of Coaching, at the Achimota Secondary School football field from 10:00 AM. The day will culminate in a public BVB Watch Party for the Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg at Pitstop in Labone at 2:30 PM.

German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund selected Ghana as the home of its first official International Academy in Africa, with operations set to begin in February 2026. The facility will offer a structured youth football development program for boys and girls aged six to 18, combining elite and recreational pathways under Dortmund’s global academy model.

The academy’s establishment marks the culmination of years of groundwork. According to its press kit, the origins can be traced back to pre-pandemic conversations between Shooting Stars Football Club (FC) founder Isaac Ansah and Borussia Dortmund representatives, evolving through player training in Germany and the landmark BVB Legends Tour in Ghana in 2022.

Operating from branded pitches at Achimota School, the academy offers a holistic development program with a dual-pathway model catering to both elite and recreational streams. A cornerstone of its philosophy is community access, with 20 percent of intake reserved for scholarships for talented but underprivileged players.

The BVB International Academy Ghana delegation, led by Academy Director Teddy Hiadzi, Sporting Director Marc Schweinshaupt, Public Relations Manager Eli Kondoh and Academy Administrator Akumaki Ablakwa, met with Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams on Thursday.

Adams not only endorsed the project but praised key pillars of the academy’s mission, including corporate social responsibility-driven scholarships for underserved players, equal access for girls and boys, and early developmental coaching starting at age six.

During the meeting, Adams announced a wider regulatory push, stating that the National Sports Authority will soon undertake monitoring and enforcement initiatives to ensure that all sports academies adhere to established standards.

He expressed appreciation for the academy’s initiative and encouraged BVB to consider developing a residential facility to attract talent from across the country.

According to the club, the academy will operate under Borussia Dortmund’s renowned football philosophy with focus on high-performance training standards, modern coaching methods and holistic player development both on and off the pitch.

In a statement, the academy indicated it was proud to have the Ministry of Sports and Recreation’s support as it works to redefine youth football development in Ghana.

The launch represents a major step in the academy’s mission to blend BVB’s global standards with a strong Ghanaian identity, offering a trusted and structured pathway for the next generation of Ghanaian footballers.

It is the club’s first permanent academy presence on the African continent, and it will be located at Achimota School, Accra. The academy will provide FIFA-standard training facilities, ensuring opportunities for highly talented African players as well as young people seeking professional coaching and personal development through football.

Ghana’s Black Stars coach Otto Addo previously played for Borussia Dortmund and won the Bundesliga with the club in 2002. In April 2019, Dortmund appointed Addo as its talent coach before promoting him to serve as first team assistant coach.

Ghana is one of the most advanced nations in Africa in football infrastructure and has an established football culture and youth development ecosystem, making it a strategic location for Dortmund’s African expansion, according to club officials.

The academy is expected to work closely with local coaches and football stakeholders while creating pathways for outstanding players to access advanced training opportunities and potential progression within Borussia Dortmund’s wider football network.

Beyond youth player development, the academy has outlined plans to make coach education and community outreach programs major priorities, underscoring a commitment to contributing to the long-term development of football infrastructure within Ghana.

Borussia Dortmund joins a growing list of prominent European football clubs that have established academies across Africa, reflecting increasing competition to identify and nurture young talent on the continent and rising investment in grassroots football development.

Adams serves as Member of Parliament for Buem constituency and has prioritized transparency and accountability in sports funding since assuming the ministerial portfolio. He recently pledged to publicly disclose the entire budget for the Black Stars’ participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and announced plans to send Ghanaian supporters to the tournament through a national fundraising drive.