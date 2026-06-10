Bortiano Welcomes New Chief as Community Looks to a Fresh Era

The town of Bortiano was alive with drumming, dancing, and celebration last weekend as it formally welcomed its new chief, marking the end of months of traditional rites and the beginning of a new chapter for the community.

The enstoolment ceremony, held at the Bortiano Palace grounds, drew chiefs, elders, residents, and dignitaries from across the region. Clad in rich kente and adorned with traditional regalia, the new chief was carried in a palanquin through the principal streets of Bortiano, accompanied by a retinue of drummers, linguists, and youth groups.

Speaking after his enstoolment, Nii Tetteh Koi VI, pledged to unite the people of Bortiano, promote development, and uphold the customs and values passed down by his predecessors.

He called on the youth to embrace education and entrepreneurship, and urged community members to work together to attract investment and improve local infrastructure.

“Bortiano is a town with a proud history and hardworking people,” he said. “My reign will focus on peace, unity, and progress. We will partner with government, NGOs, and our own sons and daughters at home and abroad to bring development to our doorsteps.”

The ceremony was attended by High profile Dignitaries, district officials, and representatives of neighboring traditional councils.

Elders of the town recounted that the process of selecting a new chief followed due traditional procedures, with consultations among the royal family and the kingmakers.

After the necessary rites and libations, the new chief was presented to the people, symbolizing continuity and stability.

Residents said they are hopeful the new leadership will address pressing issues such as youth unemployment, access to potable water, and the completion of the community market project.