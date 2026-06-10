Bortiano Enstools Nii Tetteh Koi Aku VI

The town of Bortiano came alive over the weekend with colourful displays of drumming, dancing and traditional pageantry as residents witnessed the formal enstoolment of their new chief, Nii Tetteh Koi VI.

The ceremony, held at the Bortiano Palace grounds, marked the culmination of months of traditional rites and brought together chiefs, elders, residents, and invited dignitaries from across the region in a show of unity and cultural pride.

Clad in rich kente cloth and traditional regalia, the newly enstooled chief was carried in a palanquin through the principal streets of the town, accompanied by drumming groups, linguists, and youth associations who added rhythm and colour to the historic occasion.

The installation of Nii Tetteh Koi VI formally ushers in a new phase of leadership for the community, with expectations high that his reign will focus on development, unity, and strengthening traditional values.

In his first public address after enstoolment, the new chief pledged to bring the people of Bortiano together and work towards improving living conditions in the area.

He called on young people to prioritise education and skills development while also embracing entrepreneurship as a pathway to economic independence.

Nii Tetteh Koi VI further emphasised the need for collective effort in attracting investment and accelerating infrastructure development in the town.

He noted that his leadership would be anchored on peace, unity and partnership with government institutions, development agencies, and indigenes both at home and in the diaspora.

The ceremony attracted high-profile guests, including district officials and representatives of neighbouring traditional councils, underscoring the importance of the occasion within the wider traditional governance structure.

According to elders of Bortiano, the selection of the new chief followed established customary procedures, including consultations with the royal family and kingmakers before the final enstoolment rites were performed.

Traditional rituals, including libation pouring, were observed to formally usher in the new leadership, symbolising continuity within the chieftaincy institution.

Residents expressed optimism that the new leadership will help address long-standing challenges facing the community, including youth unemployment, inadequate access to potable water, and delays in completing the community market project.

With the enstoolment complete, attention now shifts to how quickly the new chief will translate his vision into tangible development outcomes for the people of Bortiano.