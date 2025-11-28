Bortiano: Chief Refutes Claims of Vacant Stool, Rejects Installation of New “Head of Family”

Nii Tetteh Koi III, Head of the Nii koi Aku family of Borriano has strongly dismissed claims that the Bortiano stool is vacant, describing the recent installation of a so-called “Head of Family” as illegitimate and an attempt to distort long-established traditional structures.

Speaking to journalists, he said he was deeply concerned after hearing that a group in the community had installed a man they named Nii Ofoli Koi II, allegedly from the “Nii Koi Aku family”, claiming that Bortiano had no chief and that the new Head of Family should act in that capacity.

Nii Tetteh Koi III insisted that the claims are false and historically inaccurate.

According to him, the group in question does not belong to the recognised Nii Koi Aku lineage, which, together with Ofoli Sorlor, forms the legitimate Adueti Kponor clan from which Bortiano was established.

“I am setting the record straight. They are not Nii Koi Aku. In Bortiano, we have Ofoli Sorlor and Nii Koi Aku, and all came from Adueti Kponor,” he said.

He explained that Bortiano was founded in 1733, and throughout its history, the Nii Koi Aku name has belonged exclusively to the ancestral stool, not an individual or family line. He noted that people from various places have settled in the area for generations, but that does not give anyone the authority to appropriate the name of the stool.

The chief also highlighted that the Adueti Kponor family, under which he falls, traditionally holds the Oshipi position across the entire Ngleshie area, a role he continues to uphold.

Tracing the chieftaincy line, Nii Tetteh Koi III recounted that Bortiano had its first documented chief in 1908, Mantse Kormey, who was later destooled. He was succeeded in 1920 by Nii Koi Aku II, who served until his death in 1955.

He said tensions only began after the 1955 death, when a separate clan from Solowei attempted to install a Wulomo as chief, against established tradition. He accused some individuals—whom he said had repeatedly clashed with the rightful authorities—of attempting to revive the same confusion today.

“They did this before, and our forefathers sent them away. They came back to beg, and they were accepted. They repeated it three times, and still were accepted. Now they have risen against me,” he stated.

He added that this time, the traditional authority will not allow any group to disrupt the peace or challenge the legitimate chieftaincy structure.

Nii Tetteh Koi III revealed that there is even a High Court judgment restraining the group from engaging in any chieftaincy-related activities in Bortiano—yet they continue to violate the order.

He assured residents that the stool is not vacant and that any attempts to impose another leader are unlawful and contrary to established tradition.