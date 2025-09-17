Borteyman Land Dispute: How Trasacco’s Shadow Dealings Affect the Muslim Ummar’s Legacy

The ongoing dispute over prime lands at Borteyman in the Greater Accra Region has exposed a tangled web of corruption, corporate overreach, and political interference.

At the center of it all is a clash between the Muhajirun African American Islamic Institute (MAAII) and the wider Muslim community, who hold legal documents spanning over four decades, and Trasacco Group, a powerful real estate giant accused of employing questionable means to seize land (who claim to acquire the land in 2014/2016).

The Original Allocation (1981–2000):

A Lawful Beginning

On March 20, 1981, the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) granted a Right of Entry to Mr. Shaihu Issah Kweku, representing the Muhajirun community, for plots AGR/562 and AGR/943.

The allocation was properly documented, and ground rent was paid — acknowledged by TDC receipts that remain in the Institute’s possession.

Nearly two decades later, on November 16, 1999, the Muhajirun Institute applied for a change of user from farmland to educational/institutional use. Within a year, on November 24, 2000, TDC granted approval, reclassifying the 72-acre parcel for schools, community facilities, and religious purposes.

“The land was acquired not for private profit, but for the service of Islam and the nation,” said one elder close to the Institute.

The Manipulation:

Shrinking 72 Acres to 26

The controversy deepened on March 28, 2014, when TDC shockingly wrote to the Ministry of Works and Housing, claiming the Muhajirun Institute’s allocation was only 26 acres, not 72.

The letter sought ministerial approval to redraw boundaries — effectively slashing the community’s land by nearly two-thirds.

Documents show this redefinition had no legal basis. Sources allege it was engineered to create space for “reallocation” to politically connected developers.

“This was the turning point. The paper trail shows clear manipulation from within TDC to dispossess the Muslim community,” a former Lands Commission official confirmed.

Trasacco’s Entry: Dubious Deals and Red Flags

It was during this climate of confusion that Trasacco, owned by Italian businessman Ernesto Taricone, emerged with claims to parts of the Borteyman land.

Evidence suggests its allocation was facilitated through insiders at TDC, bypassing the established ownership of Muhajirun.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) reviewed aspects of the deal and raised red flags over irregularities.

Questions remain unanswered:

Who inside TDC approved allocations already committed to another entity?

How did Trasacco secure documentation over land still under dispute?

Why was EOCO’s scrutiny quietly buried without full disclosure?

Trasacco’s tactics, locals allege, extend beyond paperwork. Reports of soldiers, national security operatives, and landguards being deployed to intimidate settlers have surfaced, fueling anger within the Muslim community.

Court Battles and Political Interference

When the Muhajirun Institute sought legal redress, the matter headed for the courts. But in a controversial twist, the then-Minister for Works and Housing intervened, leading to the case’s withdrawal.

A year later, in a dramatic move on March 23, 2016, the Government of Ghana formally handed over the land to the National Chief Imam, recognizing the Muslim community’s ownership. For many, this was the ultimate confirmation of their rights.

But the shadow of Trasacco never disappeared

Divide and Undermine: The New Strategy

Recent developments suggest a more subtle approach. Instead of open confrontation, letters emanating from individuals close to the Office of the Chief Imam have surfaced, contradicting community positions and sowing confusion.

“These letters are designed to weaken our unity and make it seem like Muslims are divided over ownership,” an elder lamented. “It’s an insult to the Chief Imam and the Ummah.”

Analysts say such tactics benefit Trasacco, giving it room to argue before government agencies that ownership is “contested,” despite overwhelming evidence.

The Real Victims: The Muslim Ummah

At the heart of the dispute are ordinary Muslims who have waited decades for the Borteyman land to house schools, mosques, and social infrastructure. Instead, they are met with bulldozers, legal battles, and corporate pressure.

“This land was meant to educate our children, provide jobs, and uplift the community,” said a spokesperson for the Muhajirun Institute. “Today, we are forced to defend what is rightfully ours.”

The case raises fundamental questions: Can a corporate giant, backed by political power, override four decades of lawful ownership?

Meanwhile, in response it Trasacco’s release against media publications, Muslims leaders, under the Maa’ii Muslim community, have accused real estate developer Trasacco Group of attempting to illegally seize lands they lawfully acquired decades ago.

According to the community, they obtained the land long before the controversial 2024 agreement that Trasacco cites as the basis of its claims.

They insist they were the original allottees, duly granted possession by the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) over 35 years ago.

They stresses that their presence, coupled with the existence of their Islamic school, stands as undeniable proof of ownership and of their mission to serve religious and educational purposes in the area.

The Muslims further argue that Trasacco’s claims of “third-party encumbrances” are misleading, since those referred to as such were in fact the first and legitimate owners of the land. “How can someone who acquired land over three decades ago be described as an encumbrance, while the one desperately trying to influence TDC with money becomes the rightful owner?” a community elder questioned.

They also highlighted the involvement of His Eminence, the National Chief Imam, in efforts to resolve the matter peacefully—evidence, they say, of their long-standing, legitimate stake in the land.

They continue to accuse Trasacco of blocking access routes to their homes and school, a situation they claim has been confirmed by police officers who visited the site.

“Evidence of Trasacco blocking our school and homes is clear. This is not designed to inflame tensions—it is simply the reality on the ground,” one resident stated.

They further expressed outrage at what they describe as an attempt to use luxury housing development as a justification for demolishing their properties. “Building quality homes does not give you the right to demolish and overtake someone’s land,” another resident lamented.

They have also mentioned the role of Col. Salifu (Rtd.) in the history of the dispute, and accused TDC of colluding with Trasacco in the transaction without their knowledge.

The Muslims at Borteyman say they will continue to defend their land rights through both legal and peaceful means, while calling on authorities to intervene and halt what they describe as an orchestrated land grab.

Conclusion: A Test of Justice

The Borteyman land dispute is no longer just about acres of soil. It is about justice, corporate accountability, and the survival of community rights in the face of money and power.

For now, the documents remain clear: Muhajirun and the Muslim Ummah are the rightful owners. But until the state acts decisively, Trasacco’s shadow will continue to loom over Borteyman — and the struggle for justice will go on.