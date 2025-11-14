Borehole Project Brings Hope to Independence Avenue Schools

By [Kingsley Asiedu]

Clean, safe water finally flows for thousands of school children at the Independence Avenue Cluster of Schools in Accra, thanks to a new borehole facility commissioned on Wednesday, 12th November. The project, valued at GH₵60,000, was sponsored by Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd in partnership with Nii Amarkai III, Asere Dzaasetse; Naa Kooley Tsui Kpakpa I, Asere Noyaa Manye; and Naa Amorkor Shikafutru, Amartse We Manye.

The commissioning and handing-over ceremony drew community leaders, educators, and students who hailed the project as a major milestone in improving education and sanitation in the Ga Mashie area. For years, the schools, home to over 7,000 students, had struggled with a lack of potable water, forcing teachers and pupils to endure long periods without access to basic sanitation.

“This borehole has not only been constructed to serve these schools but also five other neighboring schools,” said Naa Kooley Tsui Kpakpa I, the Development Queenmother for Asere Kotopon, in an interview during the event. “When I was installed as Queenmother in December, I made a promise to make a difference in the lives of children. Water is life, and it broke my heart to see schools going three months without it.”

Naa Kooley recounted how she approached Opportunity International, whose head office is located in the James Town area, to help address the water crisis. “I’ve always had an interest in children and education. So, I decided to reach out to Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd to partner with us. They have been an incredible ally in this mission,” she said.

She added that the project symbolizes a renewed commitment to development by traditional authorities. “Being a queenmother is not just about wearing beautiful cloth and attending events. It’s about impact,” she said passionately. “When I am gone one day, I want people to remember that Naa Kooley did this—with Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd to make a real difference.”

The queenmother encouraged other traditional leaders, especially in Ga communities, to prioritize the welfare of children. “We are throwing out our hands to everyone to help make the GaDangme child a better person,” she added.

A Lifeline from Opportunity International

Richard Anyamesem, Head of Marketing for Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd., explained that the project forms part of the institution’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“As a financial institution registered by the Bank of Ghana, we’ve been in operation since 2004, and our mission goes beyond providing financial services,” Mr. Anyamesem said. “We are committed to supporting marginalized communities. During our visits with Nii Amarkai III and Naa Kooley, we observed that most schools were struggling to get water for sanitation, especially for washing hands and flushing toilets. We knew we had to act.”

According to him, a total investment of GH₵60,000 covered the drilling of the borehole, installation of a pumping system, and the provision of poly tanks to ensure consistent water supply.

He emphasized the importance of ownership and maintenance by the schools’ management. “This facility belongs to the schools. We urge them to take care of it. Our team will periodically visit to ensure it’s well maintained and to identify other areas we can assist,” Mr. Anyamesem said.

He added that during their visits, the Opportunity International team noticed several infrastructural challenges, such as broken windows and damaged mosquito nets, which the company plans to help rehabilitate in the near future. “We believe every child deserves to learn in a safe and healthy environment,” he noted.

Traditional Leaders Urged to Prioritize Development

Chairman of the occasion, Nii Amarkai III, who also serves as the School Management Committee chairman and Asere Dzaasetse, expressed his gratitude to Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd and the queenmothers for their collaborative effort.

“For years, our children have had to endure the indignity of studying without water. Today marks a turning point,” Nii Amarkai said. “I urge my fellow traditional leaders to focus on development and set aside chieftaincy disputes that distract from the needs of our people.”

He also called on corporate institutions operating within the Greater Accra Region to emulate Opportunity International’s example. “When businesses give back to the communities they profit from, everybody wins,” he added.

Supporting Education Beyond Water

In a related act of generosity, Nii Klortia Ayikwei Tutu Alanmle I, Chief of Tabora in the Greater Accra Region, donated several packs of exercise books to the students of the Independence Avenue Cluster of Schools. The donation, he said, was to encourage the pupils to take their studies seriously now that a major obstacle—lack of water—has been removed.

Teachers at the event expressed optimism that the new facility would significantly improve school attendance and hygiene. “We’ve had times when children missed classes because there was no water to flush toilets or wash hands,” said one teacher. “This borehole is a blessing.”

A Symbol of Hope

As the borehole began pumping clean water for the first time, cheers erupted from students and community members. For many, the moment symbolized more than just access to water—it was a sign of progress, partnership, and purpose.

“This is not the end,” said Naa Kooley as she cut the ribbon. “It’s the beginning of a journey to transform our schools and give every child the dignity and opportunity they deserve.”