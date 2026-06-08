Border Gaps Found in Ghana as Deadly Ebola Spreads

Ghana’s deputy health minister found critical shortfalls in protective gear and staffing at two major border posts this week amid an Ebola outbreak for which no approved vaccine exists.

The Bundibugyo virus behind the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda has historically killed between 30 and 50 percent of those it infects, according to World Health Organization (WHO) records of previous outbreaks. WHO declared it a public health emergency of international concern on May 17. The declaration cited rising cases, cross-border spread and significant uncertainties about the true scale of the epidemic. By late May, at least 241 deaths had been reported, with more than 1,200 suspected and confirmed cases on record.

Deputy Health Minister Grace Ayensu-Danquah toured the Aflao and Elubo border crossings, where officials confirmed that screening, surveillance and isolation systems were operational but flagged three persistent weaknesses: inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE), insufficient staffing, and border health facilities built during the coronavirus pandemic that have since degraded.

“Emergency preparedness is what is going to prevent the disease from entering the country,” Ayensu-Danquah told reporters during the Elubo inspection.

Ghana has recorded no suspected Ebola cases. The tour came after President John Dramani Mahama directed the Ministry of Health to ensure the country was ready to detect and contain any potential outbreak.

The minister pledged to replace the ageing infrastructure with modern, fully equipped border health facilities, and to increase investment in personnel, logistics and essential medical supplies. She also reviewed coordination among the Ghana Immigration Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and regional health directorates to sharpen emergency response capacity.

Elubo, on the border with Côte d’Ivoire, is Ghana’s second-largest land crossing. Aflao on the Togo border handles heavy daily movement, with many residents living and trading across the frontier. WHO noted that no approved vaccines or specific treatments currently exist for the Bundibugyo strain, a fact that sharpens the urgency of the identified gaps. The government said it would address the shortfalls and extend border health upgrades to all major entry points.