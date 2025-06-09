BOPP Reports Profit Growth Amid Import Challenges, Boosts Sustainability

Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) PLC increased pre-tax profit by 7% to GH¢114.8 million in 2024 despite revenue pressures from illegal palm oil imports, Board Chairman Dr. Alfred Mahamadu Braimah announced at its Takoradi Annual General Meeting.

Retained earnings rose 5% to GH¢305.1 million, though revenue dipped 1% due to lower crop yields from replanting older palms.

Dr. Braimah attributed the profit resilience to robust governance, risk management, and strategic investments—notably a new Crude Palm Kernel Oil plant that offset a 21% sales volume decline. Cheaper illegal imports forced local producers like BOPP to sell below global rates, compressing margins. Total processed palm fruit fell 17% to 121,787 metric tonnes, reflecting reduced output from nucleus/smallholder farms and seasonal fluctuations.

The company purchased 46,085 metric tonnes of Fresh Fruit Bunches from Western/Central Region farmers at GH¢65 million, with outside fruit prices rising 21% to GH¢1,899 per tonne. “Our sustained performance reflects efficient policies and risk management,” stated Braimah.

BOPP invested GH¢1.6 million in CSR initiatives (education, health, farmer empowerment) and GH¢2 million in scholarships for 191 employee and community children. These efforts earned it Ghana’s 2nd runner-up for Best CSR Company and 2nd Best Agribusiness in 2024.

Looking ahead, Braimah pledged collaboration with government agencies to curb illegal imports, stressing: “This issue harms downstream manufacturers and national tax revenues.”