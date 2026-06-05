BOPP Invests GH¢107m as Profit Dips 10 Percent

Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) has put GH¢107 million into a 3,030 hectare outgrower scheme, even as its 2025 profit after tax fell 10 percent to GH¢84.224 million.

Of the planted area, 1,630 hectares have matured and the rest should mature by the end of 2026, Board Chairman Alfred Mahamadu Braimah told the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Takoradi. The Outgrower Value Chain Fund has approved funding to reach 2,000 smallholder farmers over three years, with BOPP as technical partner.

Revenue rose 6 percent year on year on stronger palm oil and palm kernel oil prices. Profit slipped from GH¢92.983 million in 2024, a decline Braimah attributed to higher outgrower fruit prices and a 12 percent jump in processing, labour and other costs.

BOPP processed 121,787 tonnes of fresh fruit bunches during the year and channelled GH¢72 million into Western and Central Region communities by buying 33,343 tonnes from smallholders and outgrowers.

The company stayed among the top ten performers on the Ghana Stock Exchange and kept its Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil certification, which Braimah said affirmed its management standards.

BOPP declared a final dividend of GH¢0.2420 per share, on top of an interim GH¢1.0627 announced earlier in the year.

The firm spent GH¢720,000 on community projects in 2025, down from GH¢1.6 million a year earlier, funding scholarships, a community health compound and nurses’ quarters. Its tertiary scholarship scheme supported 44 students during the academic year.

Braimah welcomed government moves against illegal and grey edible oil imports, saying firm enforcement would attract investment and cut Ghana’s edible oil import bill, which he put at about $200 million a year.