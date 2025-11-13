BOPP Declares Interim Dividend for 2025 Financial Year

Benso Oil Palm Plantation PLC (BOPP) announced Wednesday an interim dividend payment of GHS1.0627 per share for the 2025 financial year, with qualifying shareholders set to receive payments before the end of December.

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) listed company confirmed that all shareholders registered in its books at the close of business on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, will qualify for the interim dividend. The register of shareholders will close from Thursday, December 4 through Monday, December 8, 2025, both days inclusive.

The ex dividend date has been set for Monday, December 1, 2025. Investors purchasing BOPP shares before this date will be entitled to the interim dividend, while those buying shares on or after December 1 will not qualify for the payment declared for the period ended September 30, 2025.

The dividend of GHS1.0627 per share will be paid on Friday, December 19, 2025, according to the official announcement issued by the GSE on Wednesday, November 13, 2025.

BOPP operates as one of Ghana’s leading palm oil producers, with operations based at the Adum Banso Estate in Takoradi. The company was incorporated on January 22, 1976, and specializes in growing oil palm and processing palm fruits to produce palm oil and palm kernel oil.

The company’s strong financial performance in 2025 has supported the dividend declaration. BOPP reported revenue of GHS243.589 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing a significant increase from GHS188.729 million in the same period of 2024. Net profit for the half year totaled GHS63.749 million, up from GHS39.892 million in the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2025 reached GHS1.8319, compared with GHS1.1463 in the corresponding period last year. Total assets increased to GHS467.303 million from GHS420.285 million, while equity grew to GHS339.214 million from GHS296.721 million.

The company maintains its commitment to sustainable palm oil production through its No Deforestation, No Peat, No Exploitation (NDPE) policy and holds Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) certification. BOPP also operates an active outgrower scheme and has invested substantially in community health services and infrastructure.

BOPP is a subsidiary of Wilmar Africa Limited, which produces the Frytol cooking oil brand. The company controls a significant share of the palm oil market in West Africa through its production of RBD Palm Oil, RBD Palm Olein, and other vegetable oil products.

The company’s share price closed at GHS34.35 on the GSE as of mid August 2025, representing a 36 percent gain from its year opening price of GHS25.26. BOPP ranked 13th on the exchange in terms of year to date performance and maintains a market capitalization of approximately GHS1.2 billion.

The dividend payment follows BOPP’s declaration of a final dividend of GHS0.9085 per share in May 2025 for the 2024 financial year. Combined with the interim dividend, the total dividend for 2025 demonstrates the company’s strong cash generation and commitment to shareholder returns.

NTHC Registrars serves as the share registrar for BOPP. Shareholders with questions regarding the dividend payment or share registration can contact the company through its official channels or reach out to NTHC Registrars directly.

The announcement was distributed to all licensed dealing members of the GSE, the general public, custodians, the Central Securities Depository, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and GSE Council Members.

Investors seeking additional information about the dividend payment can contact the Head of Listing at the GSE on 0302 669908, 669914, or 669935 during normal business hours.