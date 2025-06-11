Boosting business productivity in Ghana – The case for outsourcing IT management – Part 1

Ghanaian businesses, especially SMEs and startups, are always seeking ways to become more productive, cost-effective, and agile. One major solution that is gaining traction is outsourcing business IT management to a trusted Managed Services Provider (MSP).

A study by the University of Copenhagen reveals that workers spend up to 20percent of their time dealing with IT-related issues — from system malfunctions to figuring out unfamiliar software. Imagine what your team could achieve with that time freed up. Partnering with an MSP can transform your operations. Whether it’s supporting your in-house IT team or completely outsourcing IT functions, the result is better focus, enhanced security, cost efficiency, and increased productivity.

Why Ghanaian businesses should consider IT outsourcing

Outsourcing your IT management offers the following key benefits:

Time to focus on core business goals

Access to certified IT professionals

Scalable and affordable solutions

Reduced system failures and cybersecurity threats

Centralised management with one trusted partner

Refocus on what matters most – Without daily IT headaches, entrepreneurs and managers can redirect energy to strategic initiatives, like growing market share, expanding services, or improving customer experience. Even recovering a few hours each week can significantly impact productivity.

Tap into world-class expertise – Many MSPs bring specialised knowledge and broad exposure to cutting-edge tech tools. With Ghana’s current shortage of experienced cybersecurity and IT professionals, outsourcing bridges the talent gap. While your in-house team understands your business intimately, an MSP brings industry best practices and cross-sector knowledge to the table.

Save more, grow faster – Outsourcing reduces the need for a large in-house IT department. This translates to lower recruitment, training, and salary expenses. A McKinsey Global Institute study estimates that businesses can reduce IT costs by up to 60percent through managed services. Additionally, MSPs allow you to scale up or down without capital-intensive investments.

Enhanced security and stability – MSPs provide real-time monitoring, software updates, and disaster recovery strategies to minimise downtime and improve performance. With rising cybercrime in Ghana, having a team that prioritises cybersecurity is critical to protecting customer trust and business continuity.

One contact, many services – Instead of dealing with multiple vendors, having a single MSP simplifies communication, budgeting, and accountability. Monthly check-ins and yearly contract renewals become more straightforward – saving time and money.

Who should outsource?

Outsourcing is ideal for:

Fast-growing startups : MSPs can help scale IT infrastructure as new staff come on board.

SMEs : Break free from outdated systems and embrace modern, efficient tools.

Heavily regulated industries : Ensure compliance with Ghanaian and international data standards.

Stay tuned for Part Two in tomorrow’s edition: ‘How to Choose the Right IT Management Partner in Ghana’ and how to maximise your outsourcing relationship for long-term growth.

>>>the writer is a seasoned cloud architect and systems administrator with expertise in leading technical teams to create innovative platforms. As CTO of eSolutions Consulting, he has spearheaded major projects like the Office 365 rollout for Ghana’s government and infrastructure deployment for the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Recognized for his strategic use of emerging technologies, Allen has led his team to multiple Microsoft Partner of the Year awards, solidifying his role as a key leader in tech-driven business transformation. If you’d like to explore how these strategies can help your organization thrive, reach out to discuss tailored solutions for your business growth journey. He can be reached via [email protected] and or 0540123034