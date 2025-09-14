Bonsu Baah Sparkles in Saudi Debut as Al Qadisiyah Hold Champions

Christopher Bonsu Baah marked his official Saudi Pro League debut with a goal and assist as Al Qadisiyah secured a thrilling 2-2 draw against defending champions Al Hilal at King Fahd Stadium on Friday, announcing his arrival in spectacular fashion.

The 20-year-old Ghana winger scored from the edge of the box in the 6th minute before setting up Julian Quiñones’ go-ahead goal, earning him Man of the Match honors in a performance that justified Al Qadisiyah’s €16 million investment.

Bonsu Baah wasted no time in registering his first goal for the Saudi club, firing home from the edge of the box to give the visitors a surprising early lead against the star-studded hosts featuring new signing Darwin Núñez.

The former KRC Genk player had been serving a suspension following his Saudi Super Cup semi-final appearance where he was sent off after providing an assist. His return to action demonstrated the determination and flair that convinced Al Qadisiyah to secure his services on a four-year contract until 2029.

Darwin Núñez, who joined Al Hilal from Liverpool in a £46.2 million deal in August, brought the hosts level shortly after the restart with a composed finish, showcasing why the Uruguayan striker was one of the Saudi Pro League’s biggest summer signings.

However, Al Qadisiyah responded through Quiñones, who restored their lead after excellent buildup play involving Bonsu Baah’s creativity and pace. The lead lasted only minutes as Ruben Neves equalized for Al Hilal to complete a pulsating encounter that entertained the packed stadium.

The draw maintains Al Qadisiyah’s promising start to life in the top flight, with four points from their opening two matches positioning them third in the early league standings. For a newly promoted side, such resilience against the defending champions signals ambitious intentions.

Bonsu Baah’s vision and pace proved crucial in unlocking Al Hilal’s defense throughout the match. Despite not completing the full 90 minutes, his impact was undeniable, constantly threatening on the flanks and causing problems for the home side’s backline with his direct running and technical ability.

The performance vindicates Al Qadisiyah’s summer transfer strategy, with the promising winger’s four-year contract worth over €16 million representing significant investment in young talent capable of competing at the highest level.

Born in Ghana but developed through European academies, Bonsu Baah’s seamless adaptation to Saudi football suggests he could become one of the league’s breakout stars. His combination of pace, technique, and tactical intelligence offers Al Qadisiyah multiple attacking options as they pursue continental qualification.

The result represents more than just a point gained for Al Qadisiyah. Holding the defending champions while showcasing their newest star demonstrates the club’s readiness to challenge established powers in their debut Saudi Pro League campaign.

For Bonsu Baah, Friday’s performance marks the beginning of what promises to be an exciting chapter in Saudi football. His creativity, work rate, and immediate impact highlight why Al Qadisiyah moved decisively to secure his signature ahead of competing European clubs.

The young winger’s Saudi debut suggests Ghana has another promising talent thriving in one of the world’s most competitive leagues, with fans eagerly anticipating more spectacular performances as the season progresses.