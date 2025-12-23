Bono Regional Minister and Turkish Ambassador holds discussion on investment opportunities

The Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Joseph Addae Akwaboa, has held a high-level engagement with the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Huseyin Gungor, to explore bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities aimed at promoting socio-economic development in the Bono Region.

The discussions focused on strategic areas of collaboration that have the potential to boost businesses through processing, technology and value addition, while creating sustainable employment opportunities. Key sectors identified for possible partnership included agribusiness, industrial development, real estate, water supply initiatives, the provision of scholarships, and broader human resource capacity building.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and supporting initiatives that will improve livelihoods and stimulate sustainable economic growth in the Bono Region.

The meeting took place at the residence of the Turkish Ambassador in Accra, when a delegation from the Bono Region, led by the Bono Regional Minister, paid a courtesy call on him.

In the area of healthcare, Hon. Joseph Addae Akwaboa discussed the establishment of a Medical School at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) and appealed for support in the provision of essential medical equipment to facilitate the successful take off.

In response, H.E. Huseyin Gungor assured the Minister of the Government of Turkey’s readiness to support the UENR Medical School with the required medical equipment, to enable the provision of quality healthcare services. This commitment, he noted, builds on the strong existing collaboration between Ghana and Turkey in the healthcare sector.

Expressing his appreciation, the Bono Regional Minister thanked the Ambassador for the assurance and emphasized that the Medical School is a priority project that is close to his heart and that of the people of the Bono Region, as it is critical to enhancing quality healthcare delivery.

The Minister was accompanied by Mr. Nar-ire, Puobenyere David, Chief Director of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council; H.E. Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo, former Ambassador to Algeria and current Board Chair of the Bui Power Authority; Hon. Gloria Opoku Gyamfi, Municipal Chief Executive for Wenchi Municipal and other Management staff of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council. Nana Yaa Korkor Sakyiwaa III, a prominent queen mother, serving as the Ankobeahemaa of the Dormaa Traditional Council and Amasuhemaa, known for advocating women’s empowerment and education was also part of the delegation.

Imoro T. Ayibani

Accra