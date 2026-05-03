Bono Region Sportswear Maker Eyes 2,000 Jobs With Government Backing

A Sunyani-based garment manufacturer with more than three decades in the industry is calling on government to award it production contracts and expanded workspace, saying it can scale to 2,000 direct jobs within months and operate under a 24-hour production model aligned with the country’s economic transformation agenda.

Michael Asare Yeboah, Chief Executive Officer of Mackenzie Ghana Limited, said his company currently employs 40 workers and runs roughly 60 of its more than 200 machines due to limited production space. He told journalists that a government contract would change that picture rapidly.

“If government gives me a contract, within three months I can run a 24-hour production system because I will employ more people and train them,” he said.

The appeal arrives as the government pushes forward with plans to establish three new garment factories under the 24-Hour Economy programme, with facilities planned for the Central, Bono East and Eastern Regions and a combined employment target of 27,000 jobs. Asare Yeboah argues that existing manufacturers in the Bono Region deserve a seat at that table rather than being bypassed for new builds or foreign suppliers.

Mackenzie Ghana specialises in sportswear including physical education kits, football jerseys, athletics vests and tracksuits, primarily for schools. The company previously supplied sports kits to senior high schools across the country but lost significant ground when procurement was centralised under the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy and further disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Asare Yeboah said contracts that once came directly to local manufacturers are now frequently awarded to overseas suppliers.

The CEO said his factory can produce up to 1,000 pieces of sportswear daily depending on design complexity, and that the Bono Region hosts a wider network of small and medium-scale garment producers, many of whom were trained by his company, making collective large-scale fulfilment achievable without new infrastructure.

He also flagged challenges with raw material sourcing, noting that most inputs are procured from Accra and neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire, affecting consistency and driving up production costs. On skills development, Asare Yeboah said training periods have shortened considerably, with workers now job-ready within weeks rather than years, underlining the sector’s job creation potential under any scaled intervention.