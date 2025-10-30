Bono Region Police Officers Interdicted Over Bribery Video

The Bono Regional Police Command has interdicted officers caught on video allegedly accepting bribes from motorists, launching an investigation after footage circulated widely on social media.

The Bono Regional Police Command announced on October 29, 2025, that it has identified and interdicted police officers shown in a viral video allegedly taking money from motorists. The interdiction allows for a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.

According to the Command’s statement, “We have identified the officers involved,” confirming swift action following public outcry over the footage. The video, which has circulated widely on social media platforms, appears to show uniformed officers collecting cash from drivers at what seems to be a checkpoint or roadside stop.

The interdiction means the officers have been temporarily suspended from active duty while investigators examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged misconduct. The Command emphasized its commitment to maintaining professional standards and accountability within its ranks.

Police corruption, particularly roadside bribery, remains a persistent concern in Ghana. Such incidents undermine public trust in law enforcement and compromise road safety efforts. The Regional Command has not disclosed the specific location of the incident or the number of officers involved, but stated that the investigation will be comprehensive.

The swift response by the Bono Regional Police Command reflects growing pressure on law enforcement agencies to address corruption within their ranks, especially when evidence surfaces publicly through social media channels.