Bono Police Arrest Twenty-Year-Old Over Illegal Firearm and Drugs

The Bono Regional Police Command has arrested Collins Kyeremeh, a 20-year-old man, following an intelligence-led operation that uncovered a firearm and suspected narcotic drugs at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The arrest highlights ongoing police efforts to combat the circulation of illegal weapons and controlled substances in the Bono Region, where authorities have expressed growing concern about small arms trafficking and drug-related activities among young people.

Acting on credible intelligence, officers proceeded to the suspect’s residence and conducted a search, during which they discovered a polythene bag containing dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp hidden in the ceiling of his bathroom, according to a statement signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer for the Command.

What happened next reveals a pattern familiar to investigators. During preliminary interrogation, Kyeremeh initially denied possessing any firearm but later admitted it and led police to an uncompleted building near his residence, where officers retrieved a Makarov pistol and four rounds of 7.62x17mm ammunition.

The Makarov pistol, a Soviet-era design chambered for 9x18mm ammunition (though the recovered rounds were reportedly 7.62x17mm, suggesting possible reporting confusion or a modified weapon), represents the kind of small arms that circulate through informal networks across West Africa. These weapons often originate from conflict zones or poorly secured military stockpiles and find their way into civilian hands through complex trafficking routes.

The suspect remains in police custody assisting with investigations, while the retrieved items have been retained as evidence. Police say efforts are ongoing to arraign him before court for prosecution, though no specific timeline has been provided.

Chief Inspector Akeelah reaffirmed the Bono Regional Police Command’s commitment to combating illegal arms possession and narcotic-related crimes in the region. His statement emphasized that the Command remains resolute in maintaining peace and public safety, language that reflects the institutional pressure on regional police units to demonstrate proactive enforcement.

The arrest comes amid broader national concerns about youth involvement in drug use and weapons possession. Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission has reported increasing cannabis cultivation in some rural areas, particularly in regions where enforcement capacity remains limited. The Economic Community of West African States Convention on Small Arms also identifies Ghana as a transit and destination country for illicitly trafficked weapons.

Whether this represents an isolated case or part of larger networks operating in the area remains unclear. Police typically avoid disclosing operational details during active investigations, making it difficult to assess whether Kyeremeh acted alone or had connections to broader distribution systems.

The Public Relations Officer urged members of the public to continue cooperating with police by providing timely and credible information that will help clamp down on criminal activities. It’s the kind of appeal that appears in nearly every police statement, though its effectiveness depends heavily on community trust in law enforcement, which varies significantly across different regions and demographics.

Ghana’s criminal justice system faces persistent challenges with case backlog and delays between arrest and prosecution. The Police Service has repeatedly cited resource constraints and infrastructural limitations as factors affecting their operational efficiency. Whether Kyeremeh’s case will move swiftly through the courts or join the queue of pending prosecutions remains to be seen.

The recovery of both narcotics and a firearm from a single suspect raises questions about the intersection of drug trade and weapons possession among young people in the region. Criminologists have documented how access to firearms can escalate drug-related disputes and create cycles of violence that destabilize communities, particularly when those involved lack legitimate economic opportunities.

For now, the Bono Regional Police Command can claim another successful operation in their ongoing efforts to reduce illegal weapons and controlled substances in circulation. But arrests alone don’t address the underlying factors that drive young people toward drug use and illegal weapons possession in the first place.