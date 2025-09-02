Bono East minister declares war on illegal miners along Volta Lake

Bono East Regional Minister Francis Owusu Antwi has issued a stern ultimatum to illegal gold miners operating secretly along the Volta Lake, warning they face swift action if they continue their activities.

The minister announced that the regional security council has launched operations to combat all illegal mining within the area, promising to protect the natural environment from further damage. His warning comes after four illegal miners were arrested during a recent raid in Kintampo North Municipality.

“The government is strongly fighting against galamsey, we are also in support. Whoever is involved should advise himself or herself, we are not going to compromise this,” Owusu Antwi declared during a tour of the municipality following the arrests.

He emphasized that anyone wanting to mine must obtain proper documentation for responsible mining operations, warning that those caught in illegal activities “would be dealt with.” The minister has instructed all metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies across the region to intensify efforts against the emerging threat.

The Kintampo North Municipal Chief Executive, Isaac Donkor, said the area had been largely immune to galamsey until the menace surfaced about two months ago. Local authorities moved quickly after getting early intelligence about the illegal operations.

“When we are talking about galamsey areas, I wouldn’t be self-centered to say the Kintampo North Municipality is part, just as the minister would not want Bono East to be tagged among regions with galamsey activities,” Donkor explained.

Wednesday’s intelligence-led operation by the municipal security council resulted in four arrests along the Black Volta, with significant mining machinery seized during the raid. The action directly responded to reports of rampant river pollution caused by the illegal mining.

Ghana’s fight against illegal mining has intensified since former President Akufo-Addo declared he would put his presidency on the line to combat galamsey in 2017. Various military operations including Operation Halt, Operation Vanguard, and Galamstop have deployed soldiers to arrest miners and destroy equipment.

Earlier this year, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah launched the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat to coordinate nationwide anti-galamsey efforts. Despite these interventions, reports indicate the practice persists, continuing to cause environmental damage across mining communities.