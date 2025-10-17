Bono Cashew Farmers Unite Against Price Manipulation

Cashew farmers across Bono Region have established a unified cooperative union designed to counter market exploitation and amplify their collective voice in policy decisions that directly affect their livelihoods. The move comes as farmers increasingly face price manipulation by aggregators and urgent infrastructure constraints that undermine profitability across the sector.

The Bono Cashew Farmers’ Cooperative Union, inaugurated in early October at Nsawkaw in Tain District, brings together farmers from four major cashew-producing districts: Tain, Banda, Jaman South, and Jaman North. The union serves as the largest umbrella body committed to strengthening the capacity of cashew farmers and improving price regimes, as well as ensuring equitable benefits in the cashew value chain.

The initiative represents phase two of Cashew Watch Ghana’s “Amplifying the Voices of Cashew Farmers” project, implemented with support from the STAR Ghana Foundation. What began as individual farmer struggles against systemic disadvantages has evolved into an organized movement. About 1,000 farmers, particularly women and youth historically sidelined from decision-making, are expected to benefit from the union’s advocacy and capacity-building initiatives.

The union seeks to promote climate-smart and environmentally friendly farming practices, build farmer capacity through modern knowledge and skills, and enhance their ability to negotiate fair prices and favorable trade terms. But the timing reflects more immediate pressures. Recent reports show unauthorized buyers manipulating cashew prices dramatically, offering as low as 5 Ghana cedis per kilogram when standard pricing stands at 15 cedis. For farmers already managing thin margins, such exploitation can mean the difference between feeding their families and abandoning cashew cultivation entirely.

Infrastructure gaps compound these challenges. The National Coordinator of Cashew Watch Ghana, Raphael Godlove Ahenu, expressed concern over poor road networks in cashew-producing areas across Bono and Bono East Regions, warning that the situation hampers efficient transportation of raw cashew nuts and could undermine sector growth. Farmers lose both time and product quality navigating deteriorated routes to markets, effectively handing profitability to middlemen who control transportation.

Daniel Munufie, the Interim Chairman of the Bono Cashew Farmers’ Cooperative, highlighted twin challenges: limited access to finance for farm maintenance and the pricing behavior that continues to erode farmer margins. His optimism that collective action will address these issues reflects a broader recognition that individual farmers lack leverage against larger market actors.

Government commitment appears genuine. The Tree Crops Development Authority valued chain officer Dwoden Nyantakyi lauded the union’s formation and reaffirmed the authority’s support to collaborate, emphasizing that when farmers are organized it becomes easier to channel support and enhance quality standards. Earlier in 2025, President John Mahama announced plans to establish a cashew processing factory in the region, a move that could transform the value chain by allowing local value addition rather than exporting raw nuts.

Yet broader vulnerabilities threaten sector sustainability. Illegal mining operations in cashew-growing areas are pushing some farmers to sell land to galamsey operators, a decision often driven by desperation rather than preference. Climate variability compounds uncertainties. The union also seeks to lobby and drive investment into the cashew sector, improve local processing, make the sector more attractive, and create more job opportunities for youth.

For Ghana’s cashew sector, the cooperative union represents both an immediate response to exploitation and a longer-term strategy for farmer empowerment. Whether it successfully navigates the complex challenge of competing against aggregators with entrenched market power will largely depend on sustained government support and the effectiveness of ongoing advocacy efforts to reshape cashew sector policy fundamentally.