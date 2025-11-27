Bono Cashew Farmers Demand Fixed Producer Pricing

Cashew farmers across Bono Region are demanding an annual fixed producer price for raw cashew nuts (RCNs), arguing that the current minimum price system leaves them exposed to exploitation by aggregators who routinely manipulate market rates.

The farmers want a pricing framework similar to Ghana’s cocoa model, which they say would guarantee income stability and eliminate what they describe as systematic underpricing that robs producers of fair compensation. Unlike cocoa, where the government sets a fixed farmgate price each season, cashew farmers currently receive only a minimum price benchmark that buyers can legally exceed but rarely do.

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), Ghana’s regulatory body for six strategic tree crops including cashew, announces the minimum producer price before each harvest season. However, farmers report that aggregators frequently offer significantly lower rates, particularly when supply is abundant. The TCDA was established through parliamentary legislation in 2019 to regulate and develop tree crop production, processing, and trading.

These concerns surfaced during a cooperative leadership training workshop in Sampa, Jaman North district, organised under the Amplifying the Voices of Cashew Farmers initiative. Cashew Watch Ghana, a civil society coalition of farmers, media practitioners, and NGOs formed in January 2019, implemented the programme to strengthen advocacy, leadership, and negotiation capabilities among cooperative leaders.

Daniel Munufie, who chairs the Bono Cashew Farmers Cooperative, explained that predictable pricing would enable farmers to make long-term business decisions and secure stable incomes as international demand for RCNs continues expanding. He said the 2024 to 2025 season illustrated the problem clearly. The TCDA set the minimum price at 15 cedis per kilogramme, yet aggregators managed to drive prices down to as low as five cedis per kilogramme using dubious justifications.

Beyond pricing, Munufie highlighted another persistent problem: deliberate weighing scale fraud. He alleged that many aggregators tamper with their scales to systematically shortchange farmers during transactions. The practice is especially prevalent among mobile buyers who purchase nuts directly at farm gates, moving from location to location to avoid scrutiny.

Although regulations restrict RCNs aggregation to licenced operators only, farmers say unlicenced buyers dominate substantial portions of the market. This regulatory gap enables both scale manipulation and other fraudulent practices that erode farmer incomes. The situation has reportedly encouraged theft in some communities, with stolen nuts finding their way to unlicenced aggregators who ask few questions and pay quickly.

Munufie called on the TCDA to strengthen enforcement measures, eliminate illegal aggregators from the market, and mandate the use of standardised, certified weighing equipment. He said these steps would protect farmer interests and rebuild trust in Ghana’s cashew trading infrastructure.

Francisca Adorkor-Khein, Bono Regional Director of the Department of Cooperatives, addressed the training participants and emphasised that cooperative leaders must position themselves as credible advocates capable of engaging effectively with institutions and members alike. She stressed that leadership requires strong communication abilities, inclusive decision-making processes, unwavering integrity, and a commitment to advancing collective benefits. Adorkor-Khein encouraged leaders to actively participate in capacity-building programmes, market linkage projects, and advocacy campaigns designed to strengthen the sector.

Raphael Godlove Ahenu, who coordinates Cashew Watch Ghana nationally, argued that building leadership capacity among cashew farmers is essential for improving livelihoods. He noted that producers continue facing volatile prices, inadequate market intelligence, and limited negotiating power. Targeted training programmes, he said, are crucial for equipping farmers to advocate effectively for policy reforms that address these systemic challenges.

Ghana’s cashew sector supports over 300,000 farmers and an estimated 200,000 additional people involved in trading, transportation, and processing. The crop ranks as Ghana’s leading non-traditional export commodity, generating substantial foreign exchange. However, most production is exported as raw nuts rather than processed locally, meaning international markets capture the higher-value processing profits.

The push for pricing reform reflects broader frustrations within a sector that farmers believe holds far greater economic potential than current structures allow. With global cashew markets valued in the billions and growing steadily, producers want mechanisms that guarantee them a fair share of that value rather than leaving them vulnerable to market manipulation and regulatory gaps.