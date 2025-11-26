Bonagro Ltd Donates Over Gh₵400,000 To Support 41st National Farmers Day

Agricultural input supplier BonAgro Ltd has boosted preparations for the 41st National Farmers Day with a donation of farming inputs and a brand-new tractor valued at more than GH₵400,000, presented Tuesday, Nov. 25, to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) in Accra.

Ghana will mark the 2025 National Farmers Day on Friday, Dec. 5, under the theme “Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future,” with the national celebration scheduled for Ho in the Volta Region.

A Tradition of Support Deepened

Presenting the items, Richmond Kwadwo Tufuor, Machine Sales Executive for BonAgro’s Southern Zone, reaffirmed the company’s longstanding commitment to the agricultural sector.

“On behalf of BonAgro, Lovol and Shinpal, we donate these items towards the celebration of the 41st National Farmers Day,” Tufuor said. “This year is not the only year we are participating in Farmers Day activities. Since 2016, we have been donating sprayers, agrochemicals and equipment across various districts. The theme for this year touched our hearts, so management decided to go beyond what we normally do.”

The donation included a range of agrochemicals worth more than GH₵100,000 and BonAgro’s latest 2025 60-horsepower tractor model, valued at over GH₵300,000.

According to Tufuor, the upgraded tractor model blends “comfort with

luxury,” designed to enhance efficiency for farmers who will eventually use it through MoFA’s support programs.

BonAgro Unveils Household Pest Control Product ‘Last Show’

In addition to farm inputs, BonAgro highlighted a new domestic-use pesticide, “Last Show,” developed by its marketing and research team.

The product, containing Dinotefuran 40% SG, is formulated to eliminate wall geckos, cockroaches, ants and bedbugs within 24–48 hours. Tufuor emphasized that the pesticide is EPA-registered, “human-friendly,” and safe for immediate use in treated areas. “Last

Show” is now available in agrochemical shops nationwide.

MoFA Commends the Donation

Receiving the items, Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku praised BonAgro for its continued partnership.

“Your donation supports a good cause — motivating our farmers so Ghana will attain food security,” Opoku said. “I assure you that everything donated here will go directly to Ghanaian farmers. Nothing will be diverted. We want to ensure Ghana produces sufficiently to feed our people and export to the world.”

Corporate Social Responsibility at the Forefront

Tufuor noted that the move forms part of BonAgro’s wider corporate social responsibility strategy.

“Every year, we support Farmers Day at the district level, but this year we expanded it to the national level while continuing our district engagements,” he said. “Looking at what the government is doing through MoFA, we thought it was wise to support this year’s celebration meaningfully.”

He also highlighted the company’s readiness to supply agricultural machinery in alignment with President John Dramani Mahama’s mechanization vision as outlined in the national budget.

About BonAgro Ltd

Located in Asokore Mampong, Kumasi, BonAgro Ltd is a Ghanaian agricultural input supplier dealing in herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, and farming equipment including sprayers, tractors and combine harvesters.

The company is known for:

 Farmer-centered engagement: Regular training sessions and product demonstrations.

 Quality product lines: Items such as “Supremo,” “Bonfop,” and other agrochemical solutions.

 CSR initiatives: Donations to orphanages, rehabilitation centers and community health screenings.

As Ghana prepares to honor its farmers on Dec. 5, BonAgro’s contribution stands out as one of the major corporate supports toward celebrating and motivating the nation’s food producers.

By Kingsley Asiedu