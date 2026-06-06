Bomfeh: Family Values, Not Laws, Solve LGBTQ Debate

Political scientist Dr. James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr says Ghana’s existing legal framework already provides sufficient safeguards against LGBTQ+ issues, and that Parliament’s renewed push for new legislation misses the real solution.

Speaking on Newsfile on JoyNews, Bomfeh argued that the country’s Constitution, criminal statutes, customary law, and recent court rulings collectively address the matter without any additional bill. “We don’t need any law,” he said, insisting that moral formation at home must precede any legislative response.

His remarks come days after Parliament passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (HSRFVB) on May 29, 2026, a bill that seeks to criminalise LGBTQ activities and now heads to President John Mahama for assent.

Bomfeh maintained that the answer to concerns about LGBTQ+ influence lies in how Ghanaian parents raise their children, not in fresh legislation. Referencing comments President Mahama made to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, he said responsibility for moral education begins at home and must not be outsourced entirely to the state.

He also levelled a political charge at the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the party and President Mahama of exploiting the LGBTQ+ issue for electoral advantage ahead of the 2024 election. Bomfeh argued the NDC had created a perception that the Akufo-Addo administration was promoting LGBTQ+ rights, only to later shift its own position.

He maintained that no political party should weaponise a sensitive national question to gain votes.

Supporters of the HSRFVB have argued that existing laws were inadequate because they did not directly address LGBTQ+ advocacy, public campaigns, funding, or activism, a position Bomfeh flatly rejects, saying Ghana’s current legal architecture already serves as sufficient protection.