Bolt Thanks Its Daily Heroes with a Special Customer Service Week Celebration

Bolt, Africa’s leading ride-hailing platform, is celebrating this year’s Customer Service Week with a series of activities and giveaways for both drivers and passengers across Ghana.

The celebration, themed “Bolt Says Thanks” is dedicated to appreciating the people who make the Bolt community thrive, the drivers who keep cities moving every day and the riders who rely on Bolt for their daily journeys.

As part of the week-long celebration, Bolt has partnered with Pizzaman Chickenman and will during this period offer free meals for top drivers in Accra.

Passengers will also have an opportunity to highlight their Bolt moments through a fun and easy to share instagram to stand to win three months worth of free rides.

There will also be plenty of other giveaways throughout the week, including spa trips, shopping vouchers, and meal vouchers, as Bolt expresses gratitude to its loyal riders for choosing the platform.

Speaking on the initiative, Adega Murbe, Regional Marketing Manager Bolt Africa said: “At Bolt, we believe our drivers and riders are the real heroes who make what we do possible every single day. This week is about saying thank you to them for their dedication, loyalty, and the positive spirit they bring to our community. ‘Bolt Says Thanks’ is our way of celebrating their everyday efforts and showing that we truly appreciate them.”

With this celebration, Bolt continues to strengthen its bond with the people at the heart of its operations, recognising and rewarding both drivers and riders while promoting a culture of appreciation and service excellence across the country.