Bolt Survey Shows 81 Percent Trust Ride Hailing Safety

A new Ride Hailing Safety Index Report commissioned by Bolt and conducted by research firm Ipsos reveals that 81 percent of Ghanaians perceive ride hailing as safer than traditional transport options, reflecting growing confidence in app based mobility across major cities.

The report, based on surveys conducted in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, and Takoradi, explores how safety perceptions influence transport choices and examines the role technology plays in promoting trust within Ghana’s urban mobility sector. Findings were unveiled at a press briefing on November 5, 2025, bringing together government representatives, road safety experts, and mobility stakeholders.

Results show Ghanaians choose ride hailing primarily for convenience, cited by 80 percent of respondents, and safety, cited by 45 percent. These figures underscore the growing role of digital mobility platforms in daily life and their contribution to improving urban transport experiences.

Nearly all respondents, representing 92 percent, indicated they use ride hailing services when seeking safer or more reliable travel options. The survey identified late night trips as the most common scenario, with 70 percent of users booking rides during these hours. Half of respondents use the services when walking feels unsafe, while 46 percent opt for ride hailing when tired or unwell.

Women account for 70 percent of ride hailing users in Ghana, with the largest demographic falling between 25 and 34 years of age. This demographic pattern highlights how digital mobility supports safe, flexible, and independent travel for young urban commuters navigating city environments.

Safety enhancing features emerged as critical factors in building passenger confidence. Real time Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking was identified as the most important tool by 61 percent of respondents, followed by driver verification at 57 percent and trip sharing capabilities at 55 percent. Overall, 94 percent of passengers agreed that these in app safety features make them feel more secure when using ride hailing platforms.

The report also addressed public safety concerns beyond individual trips. Notably, 52 percent of respondents believe ride hailing apps help reduce drunk driving by offering a safe and accessible alternative after social events. This finding suggests ride hailing services contribute positively to broader road safety outcomes in Ghana.

Sandra Suzanne Buyole, Regional Public Relations (PR) Manager for Bolt Ghana, emphasized that the report provides valuable insight into how Ghanaians experience and perceive safety when using ride hailing services. She noted that safety remains a key reason people choose digital mobility and represents an area where continuous investment can make lasting differences.

“It reinforces that safety is not only a key reason people choose digital mobility, but also an area where continuous investment in technology, driver education, and collaboration with stakeholders can make a lasting difference,” Ms Buyole stated during the briefing.

Witness Soyinka, Head of Strategy Africa at Ipsos, added that findings demonstrate Ghanaians increasingly associate ride hailing with reliability, traceability, and accountability. He identified these qualities as essential for building long term trust in mobility services across the country.

“Safety features that enhance visibility and control are the main drivers of passenger confidence, especially among women and younger users,” Mr Soyinka explained. His analysis highlights how technological tools address specific safety concerns that affect vulnerable demographics most significantly.

The Ride Hailing Safety Index Report provides a data driven foundation to inform future improvements in safety innovation and public awareness. Bolt indicated the research will support ongoing partnerships with regulators and the wider transport community to promote safer, more reliable urban mobility across Ghana.

The study represents part of broader efforts by ride hailing platforms to demonstrate their value proposition beyond convenience and affordability. By focusing on safety perceptions and outcomes, the research addresses concerns frequently raised by users, regulators, and transport advocates regarding digital mobility services.

Looking ahead, stakeholders expect the findings to influence policy discussions around ride hailing regulation, safety standards, and technology integration within Ghana’s transport ecosystem. The report may also inform future research and comparative studies examining how digital platforms reshape urban mobility patterns across African markets.