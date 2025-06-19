Bolt Partners with Fido Credit to Offer Loans to Drivers in Ghana

Ghana’s leading ride-hailing platform, Bolt, has partnered with Fido Credit, a digital finance provider offering fast and convenient short-term loans, to deliver accessible and flexible credit solutions to drivers across the country. The initiative is aimed at easing access to short-term loans for Bolt drivers. Since the partnership launched, over 2,400 Bolt drivers have already taken advantage of the offering, highlighting a strong demand for alternative financing solutions within the sector.

Through this partnership, drivers on the Bolt platform can apply for loans as business users without the need to submit formal proof of business ownership, a significant step toward financial inclusion for these platform workers. Once they submit their details, eligible drivers are pre-approved and able to draw credit in under five minutes.

The offer comes with several built-in incentives to encourage responsible borrowing and promote financial empowerment.

These include a GHS 35 cashback for drivers who repay their first loan, and a GHS 30 commission for those who refer others, provided they’ve already taken at least two loans themselves. Drivers also benefit from a 24-hour grace period before interest begins to accrue. “At Bolt, we are always looking for ways to support the drivers who power our platform,” said Caroline Wanjihia, Director, Rides Operations, Africa at Bolt. “We understand that access to credit, especially on fair and flexible terms, is a real challenge for many. This partnership with Fido Credit is part of our commitment to removing barriers and giving drivers access to financial tools that support their stability and growth.”

Fido Credit also emphasized the importance of the collaboration in broadening access to digital financial services.

“This partnership with Bolt aligns perfectly with our mission to make financial empowerment accessible to everyone, especially workers in the informal sector,” said Joseph Maxwell Appiah, Head of Business Units “We’re excited to see so many drivers benefiting already, and we remain committed to offering fast, secure, and affordable credit solutions that meet their real-life needs.”

This collaboration reflects a shared goal between Bolt and Fido: to drive inclusive economic participation by leveraging technology to unlock meaningful financial services for underserved communities. Both companies plan to continue exploring ways to strengthen support for gig economy workers in Ghana and beyond.

About Bolt

Bolt has operations in over 50 countries and 600 cities and provides shared mobility services including ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike rental and car rental to over 200 million lifetime customers. More than 4.5 million drivers use the Bolt platform around the world.

The company seeks to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility, offering better alternatives for every use case. The company’s products include ride-hailing, scooter and car rental services, food and grocery delivery and corporate mobility services.

About FIDO Credit

Fido MicroCredit Ghana is a leading fintech company focused on expanding financial inclusion by offering fast, secure, and fully digital access to credit.

Through its mobile platform, Fido provides instant, unsecured loans to individuals and small businesses—no collateral or paperwork required. With over 400,000 active customers across Ghana, Fido is empowering underserved communities by making finance accessible, convenient, and reliable. By leveraging data science and mobile technology, Fido continues to simplify lending and support economic growth across the country.