Bolt Launches Customer Appreciation Week with Driver Rewards

Ride-hailing platform Bolt has launched its Customer Service Week celebration in Ghana with giveaways for both drivers and passengers, joining numerous companies across the country marking the annual October observance.

The week-long initiative, themed “Bolt Says Thanks,” includes free meals for top performing drivers in Accra through a partnership with Pizzaman Chickenman. Passengers can participate in an Instagram campaign for a chance to win three months of free rides, with additional prizes including spa trips, shopping vouchers, and meal vouchers distributed throughout the week.

Adega Murbe, Regional Marketing Manager for Bolt Africa, described drivers and riders as “the real heroes who make what we do possible every single day.” The celebration aims to recognize their contribution to the platform’s operations while promoting what the company calls a culture of appreciation and service excellence.

Customer Service Week has become widespread across Ghanaian industries this October, with banks, airports, and various service providers hosting similar appreciation activities. Ghana Airports Company Limited launched its observance under the theme “Enjoyable Experience, Efficient Facilitation,” while several banks decorated branches and distributed refreshments to customers.

However, the annual celebrations have drawn scrutiny regarding their substance versus symbolism. Recent Bank of Ghana data showed 695 customer complaints filed against banks in just one quarter, raising questions about whether weeklong festivities address underlying service quality issues or merely provide good public relations.

For ride-hailing drivers, the appreciation comes amid rising operational costs. Fuel prices and vehicle maintenance expenses continue increasing, squeezing margins for drivers who form the backbone of platforms like Bolt. Whether meal vouchers and recognition programs adequately address these economic pressures remains debatable.

Bolt operates across multiple African countries and has established itself as a significant player in Ghana’s ride-hailing market, competing primarily with Uber and several local platforms. The company offers various services beyond traditional ride-hailing, including food delivery and courier services.

The Instagram campaign requires passengers to share their “Bolt moments” on the platform, leveraging user-generated content for marketing purposes while offering prizes. Three winners will receive three months of free rides, though the company has not disclosed the total value of prizes being distributed during the week.

Customer Service Week traces its origins to 1992 when it was established in the United States to recognize the importance of customer service and honor those who serve customers daily. The observance has since spread globally, with companies using the week for both genuine appreciation efforts and marketing opportunities.

Critics argue that many companies treat Customer Service Week as a public relations exercise rather than an opportunity for meaningful service improvements. The concentration of appreciation activities into one week raises questions about whether service excellence should require special recognition or simply represent standard operating procedure.

For Bolt drivers receiving meals and recognition this week, the gestures may feel welcome amid daily challenges of traffic, fuel costs, and demanding schedules. Whether the company’s appreciation extends beyond October into substantive improvements in driver earnings, benefits, or working conditions will determine if the initiative represents genuine commitment or temporary fanfare.

The celebration reflects broader patterns in corporate Ghana, where companies increasingly adopt international observances like Customer Service Week to engage stakeholders and generate positive publicity. How effectively these initiatives translate into lasting service improvements remains an ongoing question for customers and service providers alike.