Bolt is the most downloaded travel and mobility app in Ghana

Bolt, the global shared mobility app with 200 million customers across more than 50 countries, is the most downloaded travel app in Ghana.

The company has a presence in 2 cities, including Accra and Kumasi and operates Ride-Hailing and Bolt Food since it first launched in 2017. Growing rapidly, Bolt’s number one position puts it above Uber, Yango and inDrive.

Ghana is just one of 23 countries where Bolt is the most downloaded travel and mobility app according to data from Sensor Tower, a company specialising in digital intelligence and app data analysis, which was collected over the past 12 months.

Caroline Wanjihia, Director, Rides, Africa and International markets said: “We’re pleased that the people of Ghana are enjoying Bolt, but we’ve still got room to grow further and faster. We’re going to keep accelerating, expanding into more cities, launching new services where possible, and enhancing the Bolt app with new features so our customers have the best experience.”

Recently Bolt announced a new feature known as “Family Profile” in Ghana, allowing users to manage and pay for rides for up to nine other people from a single account. The innovation, designed to improve convenience, safety, and financial oversight, is part of Bolt’s ongoing commitment to enhancing everyday mobility solutions for Ghanaians.

About Bolt

Bolt has operations in over 50 countries and 600 cities and provides shared mobility services, including ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike rental and car rental to over 200 million customers. More than 4.5 million drivers use the Bolt platform around the world. The company seeks to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility, offering better alternatives for every use case.