Bolt Ghana Turns Trips into Support for Women Entrepreneurs

This International Women’s Day, Bolt Ghana is inviting passengers to turn everyday trips into meaningful impact.

Through its “She Moves to Win” campaign, Bolt will donate GHS 0.20 for every completed ride from March 8 to March 15, with the aim of raising over GHS 50,000 to fund women-led businesses across the country.

The initiative transforms routine movement into a real opportunity, proving that when women move, progress moves too.

“International Women’s Day is about action,” said Teddy Appa-Dankyi, Senior General Manager, Bolt Ghana. “This campaign allows every rider to contribute to something bigger. Each trip taken during the week helps fund women entrepreneurs who are building businesses, creating jobs and driving change in their communities.”

The funds raised will support at least five women-led businesses, with implementation managed by Duafe Foundation to ensure fairness and accountability.

“When women are given the right support, they don’t just grow businesses, they uplift families and entire communities,” said Baaba Amoh Barima-Kwao, Executive Director of Duafe Organisation. “This initiative is powerful because it transforms everyday action into a real opportunity for women striving to build and expand their enterprises.”

At the end of the campaign, selected beneficiaries will be formally awarded, bringing visibility to the women whose businesses are being strengthened through collective action