Bolt Ghana Targets GHS 50,000 to Support Women Entrepreneurs This International Women’s Day

Bolt Ghana has launched “She Moves to Win 2.0,” a week-long initiative designed to mobilise everyday transport activity into structured financial support for women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Ghana.

From March 8 to March 15, Bolt will allocate GHS 0.20 for every completed ride toward a dedicated micro-grant fund, with a target of raising over GHS 50,000. The funds will support at least five women-led businesses through direct financial grants.

The initiative aligns with International Women’s Day 2026 under the theme “Give to Gain,” and demonstrates how scaled mobility platforms can generate measurable economic impact.

“Women-led SMEs remain a critical driver of Ghana’s economic growth, yet many continue to face structural funding gaps,” said Teddy Appa-Dankyi, Senior General Manager, Bolt Ghana. “Through She Moves to Win, we are leveraging the scale of our platform to unlock direct financial support for women entrepreneurs. Our goal is clear, to raise over GHS 50,000 in one week and translate everyday rides into real business capital.”

To ensure transparency and structured implementation, Bolt Ghana has partnered with Duafe Foundation, an organisation focused on empowering women-owned SMEs through mentorship and business development. Duafe will oversee the nomination, selection and disbursement process.

​​“Women-led businesses are a vital engine of Ghana’s economy, yet many continue to face significant barriers to accessing capital,” said Baaba Amoh Barima-Kwao, Executive Director of Duafe Organisation. “Partnerships like this move beyond symbolic support and provide tangible funding that can help entrepreneurs scale sustainably, create employment and strengthen their communities.”

By linking ride activity to enterprise funding, Bolt Ghana is positioning mobility not just as transport infrastructure, but as an economic multiplier.

Selected beneficiaries will be announced later on March 28th, following the campaign’s conclusion.