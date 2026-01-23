Bolt Ghana Records 18% Surge in cheaper rides as January Bites

Bolt Ghana has recorded an 18% increase in demand for its most affordable ride category, Bolt Basic, over the past two weeks, signalling a clear shift in commuter behaviour as passengers adjust spending following the festive season.

The surge reflects how passengers are prioritising value and practicality during January, traditionally one of the most cost-sensitive months of the year, while maintaining the need for daily movement across Ghana’s major urban centres.

According to Bolt, the growth in Bolt Basic usage points to a broader behavioural trend: commuters are not travelling less, but are increasingly choosing more affordable mobility options for routine trips such as work commutes, errands and short-distance travel.

“January is typically a reset month for household spending, and what we’re seeing is a very deliberate shift toward smarter, cost-conscious mobility choices,” said Caroline Wanjihia , Director, Rides Africa and International markets. “An 18% rise in Bolt Basic usage shows that affordability is becoming a key decision factor for everyday movement, especially at a time when people are balancing essential travel with tighter budgets.”

The company noted that the increase has been driven primarily by urban commuters seeking reliable transport without additional cost pressures. Bolt Basic, positioned as a value-focused option, has increasingly become the preferred choice for riders navigating January’s financial realities.

Bolt Ghana says the January surge also reinforces the role of affordable digital platforms in sustaining everyday mobility without reliance on temporary discounts or promotions. Instead, the shift reflects changing consumer expectations around cost efficiency and predictability.

“As people rethink spending in January, services that deliver clear value naturally rise to the top,” added Wanjihia. “Our focus remains on ensuring that affordable options like Bolt Basic continue to support everyday movement in a way that is reliable, accessible and aligned with real-life needs.”

Bolt operates across multiple cities in Ghana, offering a range of ride options designed to meet different mobility needs.

The company says it will continue monitoring commuter behaviour trends throughout the year as affordability, convenience and reliability increasingly shape how people move.