Bolt Food Signs All Major Retailers as Platform Expansion Accelerates

Bolt Food Ghana has secured partnerships with every major retail and grocery chain in the country, completing a strategic transformation from food delivery service to comprehensive on-demand marketplace as it marks its fifth anniversary in the West African market.

The platform now hosts all major grocery and retail brands including Melcom, Maxmart, Fairway, Palace, Sneda, and Kwikmart, as well as Telefonika, one of Ghana’s largest electronics chains. The expansion extends beyond traditional retail to include pharmacies, flower shops, pet care outlets, alcohol distributors, and frozen food providers, positioning the Estonian-owned company as Ghana’s most comprehensive delivery platform.

This milestone represents the culmination of expansion plans announced in late 2023, when Bolt Food first signaled its intention to diversify beyond restaurant partnerships. The strategic pivot addresses shifting consumer behavior in Ghana’s rapidly urbanizing economy, where digital convenience has become increasingly important for middle-class households.

“This milestone shows how far we’ve come since announcing our entry into the grocery and retail space last year,” said Ali Zaryab, General Manager of Bolt Food Ghana. The executive emphasized that the partnerships demonstrate Bolt Food’s evolution “to be the most reliable and affordable platform in Ghana” while creating opportunities across its ecosystem of customers, retailers, and delivery couriers.

The retail partnerships arrive at a pivotal moment for Ghana’s commerce sector. Food retail in West Africa remains one of the most under-penetrated globally with less than five percent market share for modern retail formats, creating significant growth opportunities for digital platforms that can bridge traditional and modern shopping experiences.

Bolt Food’s expansion strategy directly capitalizes on these market dynamics. By integrating established retailers like Melcom and Maxmart onto its platform, the company provides these businesses with digital channels to reach Ghana’s growing urban population while maintaining their physical store presence.

The timing coincides with broader economic trends favoring digital commerce adoption. Since 2024, Bolt Food has added over 200 non-food vendors like pharmacies and retailers, extending delivery hours to 7 AM–11 PM with 24-hour service in 10 zones, demonstrating the platform’s operational capacity to handle diverse product categories.

For Ghana’s delivery workforce, the retail expansion creates additional earning opportunities beyond traditional restaurant orders. Couriers can now handle diverse delivery types throughout extended hours, potentially increasing income stability in the gig economy sector.

The achievement also strengthens Bolt Food’s competitive position following competitor Glovo’s exit from the Ghanaian market earlier this year. The company reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to Ghanaian customers following Glovo’s departure, using the opportunity to consolidate market leadership.

Industry analysts view the comprehensive retail partnerships as validation of Ghana’s e-commerce potential despite economic headwinds. The successful integration of major domestic retailers suggests growing confidence in digital commerce infrastructure and consumer adoption rates.

Looking forward, Bolt Food indicates plans for continued technology investments and strategic partnerships, with focus on becoming Ghana’s primary platform for on-demand services. The company’s ability to secure universal retail participation positions it uniquely in the West African delivery market.

The expansion reflects broader trends in emerging market e-commerce, where platforms that successfully integrate traditional retail networks often achieve sustained growth and market dominance.